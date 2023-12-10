Cybit Announces New Strategic Partnership with Talend

TYNE AND WEAR, U.K. – Dec. 8, 2023 – PRLog — Cybit, a leading provider of flexible IT services including data & analytics, has announced a new strategic partnership with Talend, a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions.

This partnership will enable Cybit to leverage Talend’s modern data management solutions to further support their customers data-driven strategies and digital transformation journey.

This announcement comes on the heels of Qlik’s recent acquisition of Talend, which combines Qlik’s best-in-class data integration with Talend’s leading data transformation, quality, and governance capabilities. The acquisition aims to help customers eliminate technical debt and cost while increasing enterprise confidence that trusted data is available for decision making when it matters most.

With Talend’s unified platform for reliable, accessible data, Cybit will be able to collect, govern, transform, and share data more efficiently, while addressing data challenges such as data quality and establishing effective data governance practices to mitigate risks, optimise costs, and capitalise on untapped opportunities to improve customer experience.

Both Talend and Qlik have also recently been recognised as leaders in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. This partnership will enable Cybit to deliver a broader range of data management solutions to its customers, while also providing the necessary tools to address the evolving needs of the market.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Talend which massively complements our existing Data & Analytics technologies; Qlik, Alteryx and Microsoft. All three are recognised as leaders in their fields by Gartner showing that Cybit continue to invest in best of breed technologies to deliver fantastic solutions for our clients,” said Rob Hankin, CTO of Cybit.

For more information on Cybit’s Data & Analytics services and capabilities visit http://www.cybit.com

About Cybit

Cybit is the one-stop-shop for digital transformation offering flexible tech that scales in line with your business growth. We partner with your business to design, deliver and manage intelligent IT services, cloud migration, cyber security, and data and analytics solutions. Our team of experts select from a network of industry leading vendors, which means you get the best solution suited to your business, not ours.

Our expertise in data integration and analytics transforms complex data into actionable insights, supported by robust IT and security services. We’re renowned for delivering tailored, client-centric solutions and we excel in executing projects effectively, and in a timely manner.

We partner with Talend, Qlik, Alteryx, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto, Checkpoint, and F5 and others enhancing our offerings with their innovative technologies.

About Qlik & Talend

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik’s solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture, or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

Contact

Thomas Lynch, Marketing Lead, Cybit

***@cybit.com