The “Not so Dirty Dozen” Beach Cleanup Series Adds More Dates Through March 2024

Forget the Dirty Dozen, a coastal North Carolina distillery is hosting the “Not So Dirty Dozen,” a series of 12 beach sweeps in 12 months along the coastline to promote coastal stewardship.

Blue Shark Vodka kicked off the “Not So Dirty Dozen” Beach Clean-up series Nov. 12 at Daddy Mac’s in Surf City, NC, with a fabulous turnout and gifts for veterans and their families.

Recently, Blue Shark Vodka added more dates for beach clean-ups from Wrightsville Beach to South Carolina.

Join us from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (rain or shine) Saturday, Dec. 9 for a clean-up at Lumina Resort in Wrightsville Beach.

Participants will receive a T-shirt and special Blue Shark Vodka cocktails will be served inside.

Upcoming Events:

Saturday, Dec. 9 at Lumina Resort in Wrightsville Beach, NC

Saturday, Jan. 6 at Poe’s Tavern in Sullivan’s Island, SC

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Koko Cabana in Oak Island, NC

Saturday, March 23 at Moore Street Oyster Bar in Southport, NC

Blue Shark Vodka will host one cleanup each month throughout the next year.

Founded in 2019, Blue Shark Vodka has a vested interest in keeping oceans and coastlines healthy to aid dwindling shark populations. While not everyone loves sharks (we want to note the Blue Shark species is very docile and friendly) sharks do play a vital role in the ocean ecosystems. Sharks are known as a “keystone species” and without them the food pyramid in the ocean would collapse. Blue Shark Vodka partners with a number of organizations both locally and nationally, like The Atlantic Shark Institute, to keep sharks from disappearing entirely.

About Blue Shark Vodka

Made with non-GMO North Carolina sweet corn, Blue Shark Vodka is a family-owned spirits company on a mission to preserve and protect the sharks swimming up the Carolina coast and beyond. The sweet corn mash that goes into each small batch of vodka is behind the success of it being The World’s Smoothest Vodka®.

Blue Shark Vodka is currently available in all North Carolina ABC stores in select South Carolina and California stores.

Learn more at BlueSharkVodka.com.