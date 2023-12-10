Moira Forbes urges action over ‘devastating’ displacement of women due to climate change

Speaking at COP28’s Future Mobility Hub, Forbes’ Executive VP Moira Forbes urged action on the ‘devastating’ disproportionate displacement of women due to climate change.

Current Forbes’ Executive Vice President and Publisher of ForbesWomen, Moira Forbes, was representing four generations of publishers at COP28’s Future Mobility Hub in Dubai, UAE this week – where she highlighted the impact climate change was having on women across the world.

She said: “Across a variety of different issues and crises around the world, women continue to be disproportionately impacted, whether it be issues of climate violence or types of displacement.”

Forbes also highlighted the significance of examining the corridors and structures of power to discern the decision-makers and those individuals at the forefront. She emphasized the need to identify leaders who may not be guiding with the most expansive and innovative minds in today’s approach to leadership.

She continued:

“I think one of the most important things to drive change, whatever it may be, is to have that diversity of thought, to have more expansive voices within these conversations and at the table. Because when you have that thinking and that appreciation of diversity of thought, that’s when you create sustainable solutions. And until that happens, you’ll continue to see these trends in devastating ways.”

COP28 has so far made international headlines following Dr. Sultan al Jaber’s comments on cutting fossil fuels – a topic Forbes held a diplomatic stance on:

“What’s helpful is that there is this really open and rigorous debate in terms of what are the types of goals that we should have. Any time you need to drive change in the urgent way that we need, to run some of these solutions or you have to ensure is that you meet these people where they are and how do you bring together solutions where all voices are heard, but also solutions that could be implemented in a realistic and sustainable way. When you have these types of conversations, it’s really important because it offers this exchange of ideas and a debate, and that is really healthy in terms of being able to tackle these global issues.”

The Future Mobility Hub encourages learning, the facilitating and exchange of ideas, and promotion of partnerships among professionals from different industries, with the aim of shaping the future of transportation and mobility in a sustainable and innovative way.

