Hong Kong – No. 3 alarm fire in Lau Fau Shan (3)

No. 3 alarm fire in Lau Fau Shan (3)



​ A fire broke out at a warehouse and a recycling site at Deep Bay Road in Lau Fau Shan at 1.09pm today (November 14), and was upgraded to No. 3 alarm at 1.20pm. The fire was surrounded at 4.09pm, put under control at 4.54pm and largely put out at 6.34pm.



Firemen used four jets and mobilised four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze.



Two firemen felt unwell and were sent to the hospital for treatment. One of them has been discharged.