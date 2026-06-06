Why is Vijay Sethupathi’s Train release getting postponed? Kalaipuli S Thanu shares upgrade

Vijay Sethupathi in a poster from Train Upgraded on : 06 Jun 2026, 7:44 am Amongst the lots of jobs that Vijay Sethupathi has in his cat in different phases of production, director Mysskin’s long-awaited movie Train Stays. While the production for the film started in 2023 and a very first appearance was launched in 2015, Train is yet to lock a release date. In a current interview, kept in mind manufacturer Kalaipuli S Thanu has actually detailed the problems that the movie had actually dealt with and what audiences can anticipate from the motion picture. Verifying that all of the works for the movie has actually been total and is prepared for release, Thanu stated, “The real reason why the film was delayed for these many months was because the train will be featured in the movie for the entire duration of two and a half hours. Filming was entirely done on the sets. If it has to run, there has to be extensive CG work involved. All of it has been completed now.”

Specifying that there is high anticipation for Train, Thanu exposed that Vijay Sethupathi has actually provided a few of the very best action series of his profession. “It will be filled with thrills and is sure to be exciting. His fight scenes are comparable to Hollywood films,” he kept in mind.

Formerly, director Mysskin opened on the enthusiastic nature of the movie, stating, “I’ve long harboured the desire to make a film set entirely on a train. I envisioned a fast-paced story unfolding in real time, with the train moving at 80 km/h and the entire journey wrapping up in two hours and thirty minutes, just like the film’s runtime. But I soon realised that was too ambitious and rewrote the story to take place over five hours instead.”

Shruti Haasan, Narain, Nassar, KS Ravikumar, Dimple Hayati, Yugi Sethu, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand, and Preethy Karan likewise star in crucial functions inTrainThe movie marks the first partnership in between Mysskin and Vijay Sethupathi.

Train’stechnical team makes up cinematographer Fowzia Fathima and editor Sri Watson. Apart from directing the movie, Mysskin is likewise making up music.