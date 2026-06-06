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Business Henry Cavill signs up with hands with Kevin Hart for Netflix’s brand-new spy-action funny By Editor - 119

Upgraded on : 06 Jun 2026, 7:15 am We had actually formerly reported about filmmaker McG, understood for Charlie’s Angels and Terminator: Salvationunifying with Kevin Hart for an upcoming high-concept action-comedy from Netflix. The most recent upgrade is that Guy of Steel star Henry Cavill has actually signed up with the cast. The yet-to-be-titled movie is based upon a narrative by Sean Lewis. According to the makers, it follows 2 competing spies who satisfy in a Lamaze class, where their partners quickly end up being pals. Quickly, their double lives clash in funny methods and are required to create a hesitant relationship as they journey towards fathership. Both Cavill and Hart will be playing the spies. Information on the other members of the cast have actually been kept under covers.

The movie, which will be composed by Adam and Aaron Nee together with Jonathan Tropper, is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Emily Morris for 21 Laps, the banner behind Complete stranger ThingsThey are signed up with by Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey and Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, and Hart, Luke Kelly-Clyne, and Bryan Smiley’s Hartbeat. Among the noteworthy works of the writer-duo is Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost Cityand they have actually likewise dealt with the Masters of deep space movie which just recently launched in theatres.

It is to be kept in mind that McG’s last 5 movies: The Babysitter (2017 ), Rim of the World (2019 ), The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020 ), Household Switch (2023) and Uglies (2024 ), were produced Netflix.

Kevin Hart last starred in Borderlands (2024) and will next be seen in Jumanji: Open World and 72 HoursFollowing his looks in movies such as Deadpool & & Wolverine and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly WarfareCavill can be presently seen sharing screen area with Jake Gyllenhaal in Ritchie’s action thriller In the GreyHe will next return along with Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 3which launches on July 1. After that, he is set to lead 2 upcoming Amazon MGM jobs: a Highlander reboot directed by Chad Stahelski and Voltronhelmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.