Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju movie Bethlehem Kudumba Unit gets initially look

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit initially look

Upgraded on : 06 Jun 2026, 6:57 am

The very first appearance of Bethlehem Kudumba Unitstarring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is out. The poster including the 2 leads radiates the vibes of a feel-good rom-com. Girish advertisement is directing the movie, which marks his reunion with Premalu manufacturers Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran, and Fahadh Faasil of Bhavana Studios. Together with the very first appearance, the makers likewise validated their strategies to launch the movie for Onam this year. With that, this coming Onam season looks loaded as Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m GamePrithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam are likewise set up for release throughout the exact same duration.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is co-written by Girish advertisement and Kiran Josey, who earlier teamed up on PremaluThe brand-new movie likewise stars Vinay Forrt, Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Srindaa, Parvathy Ayyappadas, and Meenakshi Raveendran in significant functions.

Cinematographer Ajmal Sabu, music director Vishnu Vijay and editor Akash Joseph Varghese, all of whom belonged to Premalureturn for Bethlehem Kudumba UnitIt was shot over more than 100 days throughout different areas, consisting of Chalakudy, Pollachi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Kuttikkanam.