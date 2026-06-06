Huma Qureshi plays a distinct hitwoman in her next Baby Do Die Do; makers launch initially expose video

Huma Qureshi in Baby Do Die Do

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-06-06T06:43:09.133Z" title ="2026-06-06 06:43"> 06 Jun 2026, 6:43 am

Huma Qureshi starrer Baby Do Die Do is now set for July 3 release. The movie is produced by Huma’s bro and star Saqib Saleem under Saqeeb Siblings banner. The makers launched the very first expose of their movie on Friday.

The expose video quickly captures your attention with its animated visuals of a busy Mumbai, from where our lead character (Huma Qureshi) emerges– a serial killer who has actually been eliminating individuals for mystical factors, developing havoc. A casual voiceover then exposes the killer lead character to be her sibling, who can not speak or hear. The voiceover likewise offers another significant expose– she is the just one the lead character can hear, since she is dead.