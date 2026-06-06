Hong Kong – CHP examines validated Mpox case epidemiologically connected to “Hutong”

CHP examines verified Mpox case epidemiologically connected to “Hutong” ***********************************************************************************

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) stated today (June 5) that it is examining a verified in your area gotten Mpox (likewise called Monkeypox) case epidemiologically connected to the 2 cases associating with “Hutong” revealed on May 25. The CHP has actually been carefully acting on the examination, consisting of trying to call people who went to the properties on or after May 1, supplying them with health education and continuing to carry out medical security. The CHP prompted the general public to be watchful and prevent close physical contact with individuals presumed of contracting Mpox. High-risk target groups are recommended to get Mpox vaccinations.

Case information

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The case includes a 52-year-old male who reported to have high-risk contact at a property called “Hutong” on Shanghai Street, Mong Kok, on May 2 (throughout the incubation duration). He established a non-pruritic and pain-free rash over his genital location on May 21, followed by a fever and aching throat on May 25, and a subsequent rash eruption over his upper limbs, chest, and anal area. The CHP made numerous efforts to call the client in between completion of May and the start of June, however had actually stopped working to reach him. The CHP therefore sent him a text. The client participated in the Yau Ma Tei Male Social Hygiene Clinic on June 4 to look for medical treatment and reported appropriate high-risk contact history to the health care employees. The CHP consequently scheduled him to get seclusion treatment at the Yan Chai Hospital. The client is presently in steady condition. His samples checked favorable for Monkeypox infection upon lab screening by the Public Health Laboratory Services Branch of the CHP.

According to the details supplied by the client, he has actually not gotten Mpox vaccination. The CHP is continuing its epidemiological examinations of the case and endeavouring to call people who had high-risk contact with him. The CHP will report the case to the World Health Organization.

Follow-up on the “Hutong” cases in Mong Kok

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The CHP continues to act on the examination of the cases in “Hutong”and has actually now effectively called around 300 individuals who have actually gone to the properties on or after May 1. No other cases have actually been determined up until now. The CHP has actually supplied them with health education and continued to carry out medical security. The CHP once again advises anybody who went to the properties on or after May 1 to call the CHP’s designated Mpox telephone hotline(2125 2373), so that the CHP can supply health evaluations and guidance. The hotline runs daily from 9am to 6pm. As examinations are still continuous, the facilities has actually been closed briefly beginning with May 26.

The CHP will team up with Hong Kong AIDS Foundation to release an outreach Mpox vaccination activity in the next 2 weeks at the organisation’s service centre in Mong Kok. Qualified high-risk groups (particularly males who make love with males)can make a visit on the organisation’s site.

Because 2022, Hong Kong has actually tape-recorded an overall of 88 Mpox cases(71 regional cases and 17 imported cases), consisting of those case. All clients were males. Epidemiological examinations exposed that many cases had history of high-risk sexual behaviour, consisting of making love with complete strangers or making love without using prophylactics.

Mpox vaccine

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Mpox vaccine can avoid infection and serious illness. The DH offers Mpox vaccination services for high‑risk groups. The following high-risk target groups are qualified for Mpox vaccinations on a voluntary basis:

people with high-risk sexual practices, e.g. having numerous sexual partners, sex employees, or having a history of sexually transferred infection within the previous 12 months; health care employees accountable for looking after clients with validated Mpox; lab workers dealing with zoonotic pox infections; and animal care workers with high threat of direct exposure in case of Mpox incidents in animals in Hong Kong.

High-risk target groups can get Mpox walk-in vaccinations at any of the DH’s SocHS( particularly Chai Wan SocHS, Wan Chai Male SocHS, Wan Chai Female SocHS, Yau Ma Tei Male SocHS, Yau Ma Tei Female SocHS, Yung Fung Shee SocHS, Fanling SocHS and Tuen Mun SocHS)and the DH’s Yau Ma Tei Integrated Treatment Centre.

The DH’s Kowloon Bay Integrated Treatment Centre and the Hospital Authority’s Special Medical Clinics at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital likewise offer Mpox vaccination services for their customers.

Mpox is not sent through breathing beads or aerosols in basic, and transmission would not happen through social contact. The CHP advises the general public, specifically those at greater dangers of direct exposure, to take safety measures and prevent close physical contact with individuals or animals believed of infection. They ought to look for medical attention as quickly as possible if they experience pertinent signs, consisting of rash, fever, chills, inflamed lymph nodes, fatigue, muscle discomfort, and extreme headaches. They ought to not participate in activities with others that might include contact with skin rash or body fluids.

For more information, please go to the CHP’s page on Mpox and Mpox Vaccination Programme.