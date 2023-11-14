Charles Thomas Taylor Dissects and Interprets the Symbols that Connect Religion and Art

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The book attempts to reconcile the apparent and historical contradiction between utility and beauty by pointing out the distinction between real and imaginary experience. Charles Thomas Taylor, Symbolism in Religion and Art

Author Charles Thomas Taylor explores the areas of the aesthetics of religion and art in his book Symbolism in Religion and Art. The book is a two-part insight and analysis of the different symbols that have been used in religious sects and artworks. Charles dissects these symbols and interprets them to find a unifying medium that relates religion and art.

Through symbol dissections and analyses, Charles finds a way to let the readers learn more about these two different fields. Both fields use certain gestures, emblems, and metaphors to help the observers expound their imagination and cognition, widening and evolving the ideas of the presented art piece or religious act/ritual.

Symbolism in Religion and Art is divided into two parts: Symbolism in Religion and Symbolism in Art. Each part lets the readers ideate on familiar pieces that have passed down different interpretations and ideas from long lines of generations since their conception. The book also presents how these symbols have an impact on the present day. It is a work of cultural anthropology that attempts to integrate or not integrate the peripheral concerns of religion and aesthetics with a central ethical vision for the future of humankind.

The book also features different symbols that are widely used in religious sects and artworks and a list of cited works that showcase the discussed symbols, showing how they are still relevant today.

The author aims to demonstrate that symbolisms communicate the ethical value that both art and religion try to convey.

Authors Biography

Charles Thomas Taylor lives in Colorado.

This is his fifth book and his third book published under an imprint of the Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group. His previous book, Symbiosism, suggests how a uniform and practicable universal morality can be derived from the best ethical ideas of long-established religions and philosophies. Toward World Soverignty, also from University Press of America, renews the call for world federalism that provoked an intense albeit brief interest among the worlds democracies immediately following World War II.

Symbolism in Religion and Art

Author: Charles Thomas Taylor

Genre: Self-help/ Spiritual

Publisher: University Press of America

Published Date: October 31, 2007