Verna Clement “The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit” Shared a Fun-Filled Journey Friendship at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair

An unlikely friendship between a rabbit and a fish ensues as they discover their magical powers.

Vernas skillful storytelling is matched by charming illustrations that breathe life into the story. Shay, Amazon Review

Verna Clement childrens book The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit: Best Friends Forever was showcased by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair. The book trade fair was held at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, last October 18-22, 2023.

ReadersMagnet displayed Clement The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit at its exhibit booth at the worlds largest book trade fair as part of its mission to share the works of independent and self-published authors with the world. The company helps independent and self-published authors increase their visibility, boost sales of their books, connect with their audience, and interact with fellow authors through book exhibits at national and international book events such as the Frankfurt Book Fair, also known as Frankfurter Buchmesse. This years fair was attended by more than 215,000 people.

The childrens book The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit follows the unlikely friendship between a fish and a rabbit who meet in the ocean. Together, they find a strong bond through fun and shared experiences. They each have magical powers that let them help others in need. Danny the fish and Danny the Rabbit find themselves in a challenge to save a fellow fish and other animals in the ocean.

In The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit, children will discover the value of friendship, loyalty, magic, love, nature, and adventure. The readers will also learn about the moral of being aware of the surroundings at all times, whether in the ocean or on land. One will also get the essence of helping one another and building a strong friendship out of it.

The story is intended for young readers ages 6-10, but adults can also relate to the story as they form a bond with the younger audience.

The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit: Best Friends Forever

Author | Verna Clement

Published Date | May 13, 2023

Publisher | Selfpublishers.com

Genre | Fiction

Authors Biography

Growing up in the Caribbean Island. Verna inherited her fathers love of storytelling, after a successful entrepreneurial business in Trinidad. Verna started a new life in New York City as a nanny and an author. She is fulfilling her dreams of writing magical adventures Stories both 2 entertain and educate children in themes of friendship and loyalty.