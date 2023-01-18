Hong Kong – Correctional officers stop person in custody attacking staff

Correctional officers stop person in custody attacking staff ************************************************************



Correctional officers at Lo Wu Correctional Institution stopped a female person in custody attacking staff today (January 17).

At 3.18pm today, a 27-year-old female person in custody suddenly became emotional and attacked two correctional officers outside a cell. Officers at the scene immediately stopped the assailant and called for reinforcement.

During the incident, the officers sustained injury to their face and abdomen respectively. After examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer, they were referred to a public hospital for further treatment. The assailant sustained injuries to her hands and back. She did not need to be sent to a public hospital after examination and treatment by the institution Medical Officer.

The case has been reported to the Police for investigation.

The assailant was sentenced to imprisonment for the offence of riot in November 2019.