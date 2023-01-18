Hong Kong – SITI continues visit in Beijing (with photos)

SITI continues visit in Beijing (with photos) *********************************************



The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, continued his visit in Beijing today (January 17).

Professor Sun visited the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) in the morning to pay a courtesy call on Vice Minister of Science and Technology Professor Zhang Guangjun and briefed him on key elements in the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology (I&T) Development Blueprint. Both sides discussed on the expedition of the signing of the “Arrangement between the Mainland and Hong Kong on Expediting the Development of Hong Kong into an International Innovation and Technology Centre”; the reorganisation of State Key Laboratories in Hong Kong; the arrangements for the establishment of a dedicated task force on the development of Hong Kong as an international I&T centre. They also explored ways to further promote Hong Kong’s integration into national I&T development and more facilitation measures to promote the convenient cross boundary flow of innovation elements.

Professor Sun then separately met with the Deputy Secretary of the leading Party members group, Standing Vice-Chairman and Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), Mr Shu Wei; and member of the leading Party members group and Director of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Exchange Office of the CAST, Ms Luo Hui. Professor Sun expressed his hope to work with the CAST to continue and deepen the co-operation between the Mainland and Hong Kong in academic exchanges, popular science, nurturing talent, youth education etc. Both sides discussed on supporting Hong Kong technology talent’s participation in nationwide academic associations as well as promoting the participation of Hong Kong higher education institutions and scientific research organisations in exchange activities of technology for the youth organised by the CAST.

Professor Sun visited the Zhongguancun Beijing-Hong Kong-Macao Youth Innovation Center in the afternoon. He received a briefing on the Center’s work and achievements on providing support to Beijing and Hong Kong enterprises on technology collaboration and innovation development. He also inspected four Mainland enterprises specialising in autonomous driving, cloud services, smart command and dispatch, and medical devices respectively.

Professor Sun then went to the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center and called on the Party Secretary of Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and Administrative Commission of Zhongguancun Science Park, Mr Zhang Jihong; and the Deputy Director General of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, Mr Li Hui. Professor Sun stated that the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission has always given staunch support to the promotion of exchanges and co-operation in I&T between Beijing and Hong Kong, and that Zhongguancun, being home to many renowned higher education institutions and research centres, is a leading hub in promoting the country’s technology development. He hoped that Beijing and Hong Kong will continue to deepen their co-operation in technology development in the future and strive together for the advancement of the country’s scientific research.

Professor Sun will continue his visit in Beijing tomorrow (January 18).