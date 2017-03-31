The new research report on Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) Market offered by DecisionDatabases.com provides Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014-2021.

Polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) are emerging water based coating materials that are made up of solvent based analogy. It is an aqueous and anionic dispersion of high molecular weight aliphatic polyester polyurethanes. Polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) are employed to prepare polyurethane applications that contain very low volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Properties like abrasion resistance, impact strength and low temperature flexibility are the dynamic forces leading to growing usage in many applications.

Global polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) market is divided as water based and solvent based polyurethane dispersions categories based on their product type. It helps in manufacturing of low levels of organic compounds. These compounds are volatile and exhibit superior coating and excellent adhesion properties. Polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) are notably applied for wall paints, wood coatings, leather finishes, textiles finishes, plastics and metal coating, and high performance substrates, etc.

Major demand for this market rises from the synthetic leather production industry. This segment has other primary applications such as natural leather finishing, textile finishing, automobiles, furniture and interiors, and other applications. Relevantly, our reports and company profiles specifies the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) market.

Owing to the stringent environmental regulations on solvent-based polyurethane dispersions (PUDs), the water based PUDs are gaining immense market growth. In the near future, solvent-based dispersions will be totally replaced by aqueous based dispersions – a form of water-based material. For cost effectiveness, this material is blended with acrylic emulsions because of comparable properties, as MDI and TDI are expensive. As they have remarkable properties such as flexibility, corrosion resistance, weather stability, scratch resistance, easy cleaning, abrasion resistance, and tensile strength, they are profoundly used in industries like automotive, textile, leather, interior and exterior furniture, footwear and many other applications.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– Bayer Material Science AG

– BASF SE

– Chemtura Corporation

– Dow Chemical Company

– Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

– Cytec Industries Inc.

– Alberdingk Boley, Inc.

– Hauthaway Corporation

– LUBRIZOL

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) By Product Types :

– Water Based Polyurethane Dispersions

– Solvent Based Polyurethane Dispersions

2. Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) By Applications :

– Synthetic Leather Production

– Natural Leather Finishing

– Textile Finishing

– Others (Including Adhesives And Coatings, Etc.)

