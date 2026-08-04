Accor Strengthens Presence in Eastern India with the Signing of Novotel Sambalpur City Centre

THE 120-KEY HOTEL IN ODISHA’S FASTEST-GROWING COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL HUBS TO OPEN IN 2031

Accor, a global leader in the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce the signing of Novotel Sambalpur City Centre, located in one of India’s fastest-growing centres. Scheduled to open in 2031, the hotel will further expand Novotel’s presence in India, bringing the brand’s Longevity Everyday vision to the centre of Sambalpur.

Strategically located in the city’s prominent Sakhipara micro-market, Novotel Sambalpur City Centre will cater to the growing demand from business travellers, government delegations, MICE events, destination celebrations, and domestic leisure guests. Offering contemporary accommodation, thoughtfully designed public spaces, and experiences designed around Novotel’s Longevity Everyday philosophy, the hotel is set to become a landmark hospitality destination in Western Odisha.

The hotel will feature 120 guestrooms, an all-day dining restaurant, lobby bar, approximately 1,200 square metres of banquet and meeting facilities, a swimming pool, spa, and fitness centre.

Commenting on the signing, Ms. Ranju Alex, CEO, Accor, South Asia said, “The signing of Novotel Sambalpur City Centre reflects Accor’s continued commitment to expanding our presence across India’s high-growth Tier II and Tier III cities. As regional economic centres continue to evolve, we see significant opportunities to introduce internationally recognised hospitality brands that cater to the changing needs of both business and leisure travellers. Sambalpur’s growing industrial importance, improving infrastructure, and increasing demand for quality hospitality make it a strategic addition to our expanding portfolio in India.”

Sambalpur has emerged as one of Western Odisha’s leading commercial, industrial, and administrative centres, driven by industries such as mining, power generation, aluminium, manufacturing, and infrastructure development. The city also serves as an important educational and government hub, while attracting leisure travellers through iconic attractions including the Samaleswari Temple, Hirakud Dam, and the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Commenting on the partnership with Accor,Mr Jasbir Singh Hura, Chairman, JAS Group said,“Partnering with Accor to bring the internationally recognised Novotel brand to Sambalpur is an important milestone for JAS Group and for the hospitality landscape of Western Odisha. This project reflects our long-term confidence in the region’s economic and tourism potential, as well as our commitment to creating world-class hospitality infrastructure in Sambalpur. We believe Novotel Sambalpur City Centre will become a preferred destination for business travellers, conferences, social celebrations and leisure guests, while contributing meaningfully to employment, tourism and the overall development of the region.”

Novotel Sambalpur City Centre is well-positioned to become a popular destination for tourists visiting Western Odisha and support the region’s ongoing economic and tourism growth because of its advantageous location, extensive amenities, and internationally recognised brand standards.

Novotel, one of the world’s leading midscale hotel brands, champions ‘Longevity Everyday’ across more than 620 hotels in over 70 countries. Designed for family-focused professionals, business travellers and modern families, Novotel helps guests live longer, fuller and happier lives through intuitive spaces and experiences centred around four everyday pillars: Eat, Sleep, Move and Meet. From nourishing dining and restorative sleep to meaningful connection and accessible wellbeing, Novotel transforms every stay into a moment of renewal. Through its global partnership with WWF, the brand also supports the long-term health of the world’s oceans, reinforcing its belief that personal wellbeing and planetary wellbeing go hand in hand.

Accor India & South Asia currently operates 75 hotels across luxury, premium, midscale, and economy segments under brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, ibis, and ibis Styles. Ennismore, which represents the Group’s lifestyle portfolio, is also expanding its presence in the region, with Roswyn, a Morgans Originals hotel, recently opening in Mumbai.