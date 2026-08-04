Honor Robot Phone specifications leakage

Honor’s long-awaited Robot Phone is lastly going to be totally revealed on August 12, and the business has actually currently validated information about its cams in late July.

Today a brand-new leakage from Digital Chat Station on Weibo exposes the gadget’s complete specifications, and the brand name itself has actually released the teaser images you can see listed below. The Robot Phone will supposedly have a 6.3-inch flat LTPO OLED screen with 1216×2640 resolution, a massive 6,800-nit peak brightness, and an anti-reflective finish.

< img alt ="Honor Robot Phone teaser images" width ="318" height ="424" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/08/honor-robot-phone-specs-leak/popup/-x424/gsmarena_002.jpg"> < img alt ="Honor Robot Phone teaser images"width ="318"height ="424"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/08/honor-robot-phone-specs-leak/popup/-x424/gsmarena_003.jpg">



Honor Robot Phone teaser images

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, and will have a 7,060 mAh battery with assistance for 120W wired charging. There will likewise be 3 self-developed Honor chips within, the C1, the E2, and the H1. The C1 is a radio frequency improvement chip, the E2 is an energy management chip, and the H1 is an imaging chip.

On the back will be a 200MP f/1.6 primary gimbal cam utilizing a 1/1.28″ type sensor, and a 200MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto camera with 2.7x optical zoom, using a 1/1.4″ type sensing unit. The Robot Phone will be provided with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Source (in Chinese)