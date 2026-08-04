Huge python discovered on college school in Odisha’s Sonepur

A 10 foot long python was saved from a college in Odisha’s Sonepur district after being found below a staircase, with Forest personnel saving it securely.



python securely saved from the facilities. Picture: (OTV)

A 10-foot-long python was saved from the properties of Sriram Mahavidyalaya at Rampur under Dunguripali block in Odisha’s Sonepur district on Tuesday after it was spotted underneath the staircase of the college structure. The reptile was securely saved by the Forest Department.

A college team member initially saw the snake and instantly signaled the Binika Forest Range. As news of the python spread, trainees and personnel collected at the area, awaiting the rescue group.

Forest Team Rescues Python

Performing on the info, Forest Department workers reached the college and introduced a rescue operation. The python was thoroughly drawn out from underneath the staircase and securely caught without triggering any damage to the reptile.

The rescue operation drew the attention of trainees and regional citizens as they acutely viewed as forest authorities managing the big snake with care.

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Launched Into Its Natural Habitat

After the rescue, the python was eliminated by the Forest Department for release in an ideal forest environment. The authorities prompted individuals not to stress on finding snakes and recommended them to right away notify the Forest Department rather of trying to capture or hurt the reptile.