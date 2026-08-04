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Bhubaneswar DCP fractures down after implicated gets away from Police Station; 2 workers suspended

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Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) suspended 2 law enforcement officers on following the escape of an implicated individual from the Mahila Police Station.

Mahila PS, Bhubaneswar Photograph: (File)

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP )suspended 2 law enforcement officers on following the escape of an implicated individual from the Mahila Police Station. The suspended workers consist of the sentry and the Duty Case Officer (DCO) who were on task at the time of the occurrence.

According to reports, both were put under suspension for supposed neglect of responsibility.

The implicated, determined as Rudra Prasad Sutar from Erada town under Sabarang Police Station in Bhadrak district, was apprehended on Thursday in connection with a love and unfaithful case.

Series Of The Escape

The escape happened on Friday early morning inside the police headquarters properties.

While the DCO had actually gone to the restroom, the sentry was serving breakfast to the implicated. Sutar presumably pressed the sentry, lacked the structure, and got away from the website.

Department Action And Legal Case

Following the occurrence, the Mahila Police Station submitted a main grievance at Capital Police Station, where a case was consequently signed up.

Show-cause notifications were at first provided to the officers present on task. After an initial query developed procedural lapses, the DCP positioned both the sentry and the DCO under suspension.

Check out: Police group assaulted, lorry vandalised throughout operation to catch implicated in Bolangir

Following the implicated’s escape, s unique group was formed to track him and raids wee performed different places. Efforts were still underway to trace and rearrest the left implicated at the time of reporting.

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