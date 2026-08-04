< iframe src = width = height = 19459007 frameborder = 19459008 permit = 19459009 allowfullscreen > LIVE|President Murmu’s Rail Journey Grabs Attention; Special Train Reaches Bhubaneswar|OTV 19659003 #presidentdroupadimurmu #presidentmurmu #bhubaneswar #specialtrain #indianrailways #odishanews #presidentrailjourney #otvnews #breakingnews #otv #otvenglish #otvnewsenglish 19659004 ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trustworthy info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659005 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! 19659006 Check out Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp View Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ 19659007 #OTVNews #OdishaTV