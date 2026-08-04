Jagatsinghpur flood crisis far from over in spite of declining waters

Floodwater in Odisha’s Mahanadi declined in parts of Jagatsinghpur, however lots of households stay displaced as water continues to remain in worst impacted towns.

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/2026/06/09/2026-06-09t093059381z-whatsapp-image-2026-06-09-at-141107-2026-06-09-15-00-59.jpeg " alt ="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/08/04/042de421-3bb4-4ea4-9bdd-ce552a6338be-2026-08-04-10-35-29.png" alt ="042de421-3bb4-4ea4-9bdd-ce552a6338be"> Homes stay immersed under floodwater. Picture: (OTV)

Floodwater in the Mahanadi began declining given that Monday night, bringing partial relief to numerous flood-hit towns in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. The crisis is far from over as lots of households still stay displaced as floodwater has yet to drain pipes entirely from some of the worst-affected locations.

In towns where the water has actually declined, locals have actually begun to go back to their homes after days of displacement. They are cleaning up mud-filled spaces, harmed kitchen areas and family personal belongings, attempting to restore whatever stays. For numerous households, restoring has actually only simply started after the flood left homes and home harmed.

Lots Of Still Stranded

The scenario stays grim in Manijanga town as floodwater has actually not completely declined. Numerous afflicted households continue to remain at relief centres and on the river embankment as water still surrounds parts of the town. Knee-deep water continues to stagnate inside habitations, making motion tough and avoiding lots of locals from returning home securely.

Healing Remains A Challenge

The water level has actually fallen in some locations, typical life is still a far-off truth. Big stretches of crop fields stay broken, leaving farmers fretted about heavy farming losses and their incomes.

The stagnant floodwater has actually likewise increased the danger of snakes and crocodiles going into towns, requiring locals to stay on continuous alert.

Check out: Floodwaters decline, however school knowing interfered with in Odisha’s afflicted districts

District administration authorities have actually begun checking out the impacted towns to examine the degree of the damage triggered by the flood and evaluate the circumstance on the ground. Even as the water slowly declines, total healing is anticipated to take some time, with lots of households still waiting to return home and restore their lives.