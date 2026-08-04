Moderate rain relief for Lucknow, 51 UP districts deal with monsoon blues

For Tuesday, IMD provided a yellow alert of high likelihood of heavy rains in 40 districts consisting of Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, and surrounding locations.

Moderate rains of 34.2 mm was tape-recorded at Amausi Observatory till 8:30 am, 29 mm at Hanuman Setu, 12.5 mm at Malihabad, 6.6 mm at Lucknow Control space, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

In spite of the enjoyable dip in humidity, meteorological information showed that the state capital is still falling substantially except its seasonal expectations. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, the city tape-recorded just 196.7 mm of rains given that June 1, starkly listed below the long-period average of 338.9 mm. With a rain deficit of 42%, Lucknow falls under rain lacking classification.

LUCKNOW After a dry and blistering spell covering numerous days, morning showers on Monday brought much-needed relief to citizens of Lucknow. The city tape-recorded 16.1 mm of rains, partially minimizing its seasonal rain deficit from 45% to 42% in a single day.

A yellow alert for high possibility of thunderstorms and lightning was released for 55 districts consisting of Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Kannauj, Unnao, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Sambhal, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, and surrounding locations.

As numerous as 51 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh face listed below regular to exceedingly listed below typical rains since of El Nino impact that is proactive all throughout this monsoon season. IMD projection recommends rains will stay mainly listed below regular in staying August and September.

As lots of as 14 UP districts are under mostly lacking classification (minus 60% to minus 99%). These are: Amethi, Bhadohi, Deoria, Fatehpur, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Mau, Amroha, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Pilibhit, Shamli.

Another 37 districts fall under lacking classification (minus 20% to minus 59%): Lucknow, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Banda, Basti, Chandauli, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Kannauj, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Sitapur, Sonbhadra, Sultanpur, Unnao, Varanasi, Aligarh, Bareilly, Hapur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Moradabad, Mathura, Rampur, Saharanpur and Shahjahanpur.

Twenty districts taped typical rain (19% to minus 19%): Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Kanpur City, Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Mirzapur, Agra, Auraiya, Badaun, Baghpat, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Firozabad, Hamirpur, Hathras and Kasganj.

Etah and Sambhal gotten excess rain (20% to 59%) while Muzaffarnagar and Meerut tape-recorded mainly excess rains (60% to 99%).

Monsoon activity in the state is anticipated to magnify over the next 4 to 5 days; as a result, prevalent rains, with separated heavy spells, is most likely throughout the state, according to IMD projection.

The total rain deficit in UP is pegged at 29%. The state got 271.3 mm ran because June 1 versus an extended period average of 380.4 mm. East UP gotten 268.3 mm rains versus typical of 408.9 mm, 34% deficit, while West UP taped 275.5 mm rains versus regular of 340.6 mm, deficit 19%.

Lucknow is anticipated to experience a couple of spells of rain and thundershowers throughout the day on Tuesday, with the optimum and minimum temperature levels most likely to hover around 31 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Rain and thundershowers are likely to happen at the majority of locations throughout UP while thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likewise most likely at separated locations.