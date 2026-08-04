Rain batters Lucknow roadways, pits increase

LUCKNOW As monsoon showers continue to lash the state capital, harmed and pothole-ridden roadways throughout a number of regions have actually become a significant security issue. Exposing the sluggish speed of civic upkeep, these weakening conditions are requiring commuters to work out harmful paths every day.
An HT ground check out discovered big pits, damaged carriageways and waterlogged stretches at Sushant Golf City, Hewett Road, Ahimamau, Gomti Nagar Extension, Vibhuti Khand, Narhi and Vikramaditya Marg. A lot of these stretches experience rush hour however have actually stayed broken regardless of the start of the rainy season.
Among the worst-hit stretches lies near the train crossing on Vikramaditya Marg, where the roadway linking Vivekanand Marg to Somnath Dwar Road has actually established deep holes throughout nearly its whole width. The condition forces vehicle drivers to decrease quickly while two-wheeler riders have a hard time to keep balance. Throughout rains, the holes stay immersed, making them almost unnoticeable and considerably increasing the danger of mishaps.
The issue reaches Gomti Nagar Extension, especially on roadways behind LDA’s Shipra Apartments, where numerous internal stretches have actually degraded. Homeowners stated rainwater-filled holes have actually made travelling tough in among the city’s quickly broadening domestic areas.
Comparable conditions were discovered in Narhi, Vibhuti Khand and Vijay Khand. On the service lane below the flyover leading towards Lohia crossing, a broken area of the roadway stayed filled with rainwater, requiring vehicle drivers to manoeuvre thoroughly to prevent losing control of their cars.
“Internal roadways in Gomti Nagar Extension have actually stayed ignored for a very long time. Numerous households utilize these roadways every day, however pits and harmed stretches continue to produce issues, particularly throughout the monsoon,” stated Prabhakar, a commuter.
Bantoo Bhargava, a citizen of Narhi, stated harmed roadways have actually ended up being a repeating civic concern every monsoon, with momentary patchwork typically stopping working after the very first couple of spells of rain. Homeowners required long lasting repair work rather of short-term repairs.
Lucknow Municipal Corporation primary engineer (civil) Mahesh Verma stated a number of roadway repair work and restoration works have actually currently been approved and the jobs will start soon.
With rain anticipated to continue over the coming weeks, commuters have actually prompted civic authorities to fast-track repair work, cautioning that ignored holes on hectic roadways might cause more mishaps and traffic disturbances.