Rain batters Lucknow roadways, pits increase

LUCKNOW As monsoon showers continue to lash the state capital, harmed and pothole-ridden roadways throughout a number of regions have actually become a significant security issue. Exposing the sluggish speed of civic upkeep, these weakening conditions are requiring commuters to work out harmful paths every day. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Potholes on a road in Gomti Nagar Extension-7 in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/08/03/400x225/Potholes-on-a-road-in-Gomti-Nagar-Extension-7-in-L_1785786775259.jpeg"alt ="Potholes on a road in Gomti Nagar Extension-7 in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)"title ="Potholes on a road in Gomti Nagar Extension-7 in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Holes on a roadway in Gomti Nagar Extension-7 in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

An HT ground check out discovered big pits, damaged carriageways and waterlogged stretches at Sushant Golf City, Hewett Road, Ahimamau, Gomti Nagar Extension, Vibhuti Khand, Narhi and Vikramaditya Marg. A lot of these stretches experience rush hour however have actually stayed broken regardless of the start of the rainy season.

Among the worst-hit stretches lies near the train crossing on Vikramaditya Marg, where the roadway linking Vivekanand Marg to Somnath Dwar Road has actually established deep holes throughout nearly its whole width. The condition forces vehicle drivers to decrease quickly while two-wheeler riders have a hard time to keep balance. Throughout rains, the holes stay immersed, making them almost unnoticeable and considerably increasing the danger of mishaps.

The issue reaches Gomti Nagar Extension, especially on roadways behind LDA’s Shipra Apartments, where numerous internal stretches have actually degraded. Homeowners stated rainwater-filled holes have actually made travelling tough in among the city’s quickly broadening domestic areas.