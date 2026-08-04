Flood anguish in Bhadrak: No LPG, no relief, just appetite; households battle for each meal

19659001]For 8 days, locals in Bhadrak’s Basudevpur have actually withstood waterlogged conditions. With knee-deep water in homes, villagers prepare on makeshift raised ranges from cement, mud, and oil tins.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/08/04/bhadrak-residents-still-struggling-for-survival-despite-floods-receding-2026-08-04-10-53-46.png" alt ="Bhadrak residents still struggling for survival despite floods receding"> Bhadrak locals still having a hard time for survival regardless of floods declining (AI-Edited Image)Photograph:(File)

It is for the previous 8 days that the homeowners of flood-affected locations in Bhadrak’s Basudevpur have actually been residing in waterlogged conditions. With knee-deep water still staying inside their homes, villagers are required to prepare meals by building makeshift raised ranges utilizing cement pans, mud, and empty oil tins.

LPG supply automobiles can not access the town, and many fire wood and routine fuel sources have actually been apparently removed by the floodwaters. Regional locals are gathering dry leaves and tree branches with terrific problem and utilizing them to prepare. Constant rains has actually even more soaked readily available fire wood, intensifying their issue.

To make it through, lots of households prepare just when and take in pakhala (watered rice) over the next 4 days. Impacted villagers have actually likewise declared that main relief support has actually stopped.

Eyewitness Account Of Relentless Hardship

A senior regional citizen explained the continuous circumstance and the absence of continual food materials.

“We are facing major struggles in the aftermath of floods. Our houses were completely damaged. The clay stoves are still filled with water and cannot be used for cooking. We do not have rations, and neither do we have access to food. We had to build these makeshift stoves out of tin to cook and sustain ourselves,” she stated.

Check out: Jagatsinghpur flood crisis far from over regardless of declining waters

Speaking on federal government relief, she included, “We were given flattened rice, rice twice for three days by the government. However, after three days we did not receive anything and are having to fend for ourselves.”