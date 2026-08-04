106 bags of coins weighing 5663.3 kg took from his store and home; Hathras trader on the run

A case was signed up under the Coinage Act 2011 versus a trader, Naveen Samadia, at the Hathras kotwali police headquarters on Monday, 2 days after the administration recuperated 5663.3 kgs of 1, 2, and 5 rupee coins saved in 106 plastic bags from his stationery store and home following a raid on August 1, authorities stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="After the team led by the nayab tehsildar found 1, 2, and 5-rupee coins stored at the accused’s house, they weighed them on a balance since counting them was not possible due to their sheer volume. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/08/03/400x225/After-the-team-led-by-the-nayab-tehsildar-found-1-_1785786403819.jpg"alt ="After the team led by the nayab tehsildar found 1, 2, and 5-rupee coins stored at the accused’s house, they weighed them on a balance since counting them was not possible due to their sheer volume. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)"title ="After the team led by the nayab tehsildar found 1, 2, and 5-rupee coins stored at the accused’s house, they weighed them on a balance since counting them was not possible due to their sheer volume. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> After the group led by the nayab tehsildar discovered 1, 2, and 5-rupee coins saved at the implicated’s home, they weighed them on a balance because counting them was not possible due to their large volume.(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The case was signed up under Section 12(restriction of making or melting or damage of coins)and 13 of The Coinage Act 2011, which supplies 7 years’jail time or a fine for breaking Section 12 of the Act.

Satyendra Singh Raghav, the officer in charge of Hathras Kotwali police headquarters, specified that it is most likely the very first case of its kind. The hold-up in signing up the case was since no information on the Coinage Act was offered on police headquarters computer systems, he included.

“We called state authorities and lastly looked for support from the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) to sign up the case,” he stated.

“The implicated is on the run however will be jailed quickly and will expose his method operandi,” the officer stated.

The case was signed up on the grievance of Shiv Kumar, the nayab tehsildar at Mursan tehsil of Hathras district. Kumar lodged the FIR versus the implicated Samadia after recuperating the coins from his stationery store at Naya Ganj market and home in Hanuman Gali, Hathras.

The FIR specifies that following a tip-off, a raid was performed on August 1 and the implicated was presumably associated with melting these coins and dispersing them to others.

After the group led by the nayab tehsildar discovered 1, 2, and 5-rupee coins kept at the implicated’s home, they weighed them on a balance considering that counting them was not possible due to their large volume.

The healing consisted of 77 plastic bags each consisting of coins weighing an overall of 60 kgs, 6 bags each having 50 kg of coins, 5 bags each with coins weighing 30 kgs, a bag having 20 kg of coins, and another bag with 53.5 kg of coins.

An overall of 90 plastic bags with coins weighing 5143.5 kgs were recuperated from your house and 16 bags with an overall of 422.8 kgs of coins were taken from the store, the plaintiff stated.

Cops and administration are now concentrating on discovering whether there was a network beyond Hathras district.

Individuals knowledgeable about the matter stated Naveen Samadia gathered these coins from traders in Hathras and carried out the prohibited trade on a commission basis.

Both his store and home remain in old and largely inhabited locations of Hathras, far from the cops and administration’s glare.

Preliminary reports recommended that a number of these coins were provided to neighboring spiritual cities of Mathura and Vrindavan where they remain in need amongst followers making offerings at temples.