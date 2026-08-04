Uttar Pradesh supplemental budget plan gets last touches, to be provided today

The Uttar Pradesh federal government is set to provide its very first additional budget plan for 2026-27 on Tuesday to money the jobs and plans that have actually been just recently authorized, finish the continuous ones or those which primary minister Yogi Adityanath might like to carry out ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="In February, the state government presented an annual budget (2026-2027) of ₹9.12 lakh crore — the largest-ever for the state — and incorporated new schemes worth ₹43,565.33 crore. (FILE PHOTO)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/08/03/400x225/In-February--the-state-government-presented-an-ann_1785786403796.jpg"alt ="In February, the state government presented an annual budget (2026-2027) of ₹9.12 lakh crore — the largest-ever for the state — and incorporated new schemes worth ₹43,565.33 crore. (FILE PHOTO)"title ="In February, the state government presented an annual budget (2026-2027) of ₹9.12 lakh crore — the largest-ever for the state — and incorporated new schemes worth ₹43,565.33 crore. (FILE PHOTO)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> In February, the state federal government provided a yearly spending plan (2026-2027)of 9.12 lakh crore– the largest-ever for the state– and integrated brand-new plans worth 43,565.33 crore.(FILE PHOTO)

Those familiar with the advancement stated the state financing department offered last touches to the supplemental budget plan late on Monday night, accommodating regulations of the chief minister and minister for financing Suresh Khanna.

Speaking with the media on Monday, Adityanath likewise provided signs that his federal government would offer decent honorarium to aanganwadi employees, Asha employees, cooks and town chowkidars and the state federal government might offer extra funds in the additional budget plan to increase the honorarium.

The state federal government might likewise allocate funds for facilities tasks, consisting of the expressways that were just recently authorized by the state cabinet and integrate extra rewards or reveal brand-new plans for the youth and females.

In February, the state federal government provided a yearly budget plan (2026-2027) of 9.12 lakh crore– the largest-ever for the state– and included brand-new plans worth 43,565.33 crore. In the additional spending plan, the federal government might accommodate demands of different departments for allocating funds or offer extra funds.