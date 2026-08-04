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Home Business TCL Tab A1 Plus Nxtpaper is now readily available in the United...

TCL Tab A1 Plus Nxtpaper is now readily available in the United States

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Leslie Atkins
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TCL revealed the Tab A1 Plus and its Nxtpaper variation in early March at MWC, and now the Nxtpaper variation is lastly readily available in the United States. You can get it from TCL’s online shop for $299.99 for a minimal time throughout the business’s Back to School sale, or from Amazon. The RRP is $399.99.

The tablet includes a 12.2-inch 2400×1600 LCD screen with a 120Hz revitalize rate, 3:2 element ratio, and 500-nit peak brightness, TCL’s Nxtpaper tech with its matte screen appearance, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage, an 8MP front electronic camera, an 8MP primary electronic camera, and a 10,000 mAh battery with assistance for 33W quickly charging.

< img alt ="TCL Tab A1 Plus Nxtpaper official images" width ="319" height ="213" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/08/tcl-tab-a1-plus-nxpaper-us/popup/-x213/gsmarena_001.jpg"> < img alt ="TCL Tab A1 Plus Nxtpaper official images"width ="319"height ="213"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/08/tcl-tab-a1-plus-nxpaper-us/popup/-x213/gsmarena_002.jpg">

TCL Tab A1 Plus Nxtpaper main images

The gadget has 4 speakers, 2 mics, and it can be found in Aerolite Grey. It determines 275.6 x 189.34 x 6.7 mm and weighs 556g. It includes a stylus and a flip case in package. If you’re interested in it, have a look at our hands-on with the TCL Tab A1 Plus Nxtpaper from MWC.

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