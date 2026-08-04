Sony includes an intriguing brand-new color to its WH-1000XM6 variety

Sony’s effective flagship noise-cancelling earphones, the WH-1000XM6, are now offered in a brand-new color: Olive Gray. That’s right, Olive Graynot Olive Green as you may have anticipated.

As you can see it has an extremely subtle shade of green – it’s practically gray, however not rather. This is the 6th color choice for the WH-1000XM6, signing up with black, Platinum Silver, Midnight Blue, Sand Pink, and Sandstone in the lineup.

< img width ="1200" height ="1050" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/08/sony-wh-1000xm6-new-color/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Sony adds an interesting new color to its WH-1000XM6 range">

Certainly, the brand-new color does not alter the specifications in any method, so you’re getting the very same top-tier sound cancellation made it possible for by the QN3 processor, approximately 30 hours of battery life with ANC on, LDAC and LC3 assistance, 3.5 mm jack, USB-C charging, and collapsible style.

You can get the Sony WH-1000XM6 in Olive Gray (or any other color) from Sony’s main online shop for $399.99 for a minimal time (the RRP is $459.99). Amazon likewise has the earphones, however the Olive Gray color isn’t in stock.