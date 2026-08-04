Google teases Pixel 11 Pro Fold in brand-new main video

Google has actually launched the very first authorities teaser for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is set to debut on August 12. While the video does not expose much about the collapsible, previous leakages have actually currently detailed its style and essential specifications.

The teaser video uses a short take a look at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s shape, together with a look of its inner display screen.

We can likewise see the rear electronic camera module, which appears to keep the exact same style as the one discovered on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Formerly dripped renders recommend the upcoming collapsible will carefully resemble its predecessor in regards to style and include an 8-inch inner display screen. It is reported to be powered by Google’s Tensor G6 chipset, pack a 4,800 mAh battery, and include the brand-new Pixel Glow LED incorporated into the rear electronic camera module.

< img width ="1200" height ="666" alt ="Leaked marketing material for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold (Credit @evleaks)" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/08/google-pixel-11-pro-fold-teaser/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Dripped marketing product for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold (Credit @evleaks)

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is likewise anticipated to show up in a brand-new Pine color choice together with a black version.