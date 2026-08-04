Flipkart exposes the launch date of Boltt’s very first mobile phone

Back in June, we heard that Fire-Boltt would broaden into the smart device service in India, however we didn’t have the specifics. Well, thanks to Indian online seller Flipkart, we now understand when Fire-Boltt will introduce its very first mobile phone.

Fire-Boltt, which presently offers smartwatches, earphones, and clever glasses, will release its very first smart device under the Boltt branding in India on August 25.

The promo page established by Flipkart on its site does not expose the name of the mobile phone Boltt will reveal on August 25, however it mentions that Boltt mobile phones will feature “Honest Specifications” and “Clean Software” while likewise stating that the phones will be “Priced with Honesty.”

A number of images consisted of on the page expose the mobile phone will load a punch-hole screen and have a plastic develop, with its best side frame including the power button and volume rocker.

< img width ="449" height ="550" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/08/boltt-smartphone-launch-date/inline/-x550/gsmarena_003.jpg" alt ="Flipkart reveals the launch date of Boltt's first smartphone">

Boltt, on the other hand, published a teaser on its Instagram page, which reveals the smart device will include a dual-camera setup on the rear inside a square-shaped island with rounded corners.

More information about Boltt’s smart device need to emerge in the lead-up to the August 25 launch.