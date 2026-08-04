IT hiring in India revived in July: Naukri JobSpeak Index

IT hiring returned to growth with a 6% rise in July after June’s decline, while AI jobs jumped 33%. Overall white-collar hiring grew 5%, led by insurance, real estate and healthcare.

Hiring for the information technology sector revived in July, increasing 6% year-on-year after a 3% decline in the previous month, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index. However, overall white-collar hiring increased 5% year-on-year in July, slower than the 6% acceleration recorded in June.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning roles remained the strongest growth segment, with a 33% surge in July following a 16% increase in June.

Insurance continued its growth run with a 10% increase in hiring in July, followed by real estate (8%), healthcare (6%), business process outsourcing-information technology-enabled services and fast-moving consumer goods (5% each) and retail (3%). Oil and Gas and auto remained flat, while telecom (-4%), banking/financial services (-5%), pharma/biotech (-6%), hospitality/travel (-7%) and education (-12%) witnessed declines, according to a Naukri statement.

Fresher hiring remained positive, with a 6% year-on-year growth in July. Among work experience bands, hiring increased 3% for four-seven years, 7% for eight to 12 years and 8% for 13-16 years, while the 16-plus years band remained flat.

Function-wise, hiring for roles in the healthcare and life sciences segment; media production and entertainment; banking, financial services and insurance; and investments and trading saw strong growth during the month.

Among metros, hiring in Kolkata increased 17% year-on-year, followed by Hyderabad (16%), Chennai (11%) and Bengaluru (8%). Hiring across Mumbai and Delhi remained flat in July. Among emerging cities, Indore (10%), Guwahati (9%), Coimbatore (7%) and Jaipur (7%) posted healthy growth.

“The July hiring trends point to a market that is steadily gaining momentum. Growth in IT hiring, sustained demand for AI talent, and continued expansion in fresher recruitment indicate that employers are investing in both future-ready skills and workforce expansion,” Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and CEO, Info Edge (India) Limited, said in a statement.

Hiring for global capability centres increased 5% year-on-year nationally in July, led by strong demand across southern markets.

Fresher hiring remained on a growth path in July with a 6% year-on-year increase, continuing its positive run for more than six months. Emerging cities led the momentum, with Jaipur (27%), Coimbatore (19%) and Kochi (16%) among the strongest fresher hiring markets during the month.