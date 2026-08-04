US military asks troops for ‘creative’ ways to bring Iran to the negotiating table as airstrikes fail

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One while returning to the White House, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The US Central Command has asked military analysts for “new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran” as Washington considers alternatives to bring Tehran to the negotiating table, CNN reported.A senior officer in Centcom’s intelligence branch sent the request in an email to a broad group of military analysts last week, according to sources familiar with the message. The outreach came as the US military reassesses its strategy and explores options beyond conventional strikes.

The email, sent on Wednesday, specifically sought ideas for new ways to pressure Iran, CNN reported. A second source said Centcom was reviewing its strategy more broadly.A Centcom spokesperson defended the approach, saying the command had “a long history of thinking and working in innovative ways”. The spokesperson added that Adm Cooper, the Centcom commander, regularly sought input from personnel across ranks to improve operational performance.The request came as US President Donald Trump weighed whether to resume or expand US strikes against Iran. Trump had threatened further attacks but backed away from them over the weekend after regional leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, urged de-escalation.

The US has carried out weeks of airstrikes aimed at weakening Iran’s ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and forcing Tehran back into negotiations. However, the campaign has yet to produce the agreement Washington is seeking.US intelligence agencies have also raised doubts about whether continued bombing can achieve Trump’s objectives. The CIA and Defense Intelligence Agency have assessed that the current air campaign is unlikely to significantly change Iran’s negotiating position.Trump has nevertheless been considering a broader military campaign, including renewed strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities. Two sources familiar with US planning told CNN that the military had been preparing for possible attacks on Pickaxe Mountain and other sites believed to contain nuclear material or equipment.The problem is that some of those facilities are located deep underground. Destroying them could require ground forces, something Trump has been reluctant to commit to because of the risks involved.One Centcom plan under consideration would involve an intense bombing campaign lasting one to two weeks and aimed at destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, US officials told CNN. Trump has so far held off on such an escalation, partly because of concerns raised by Caine over declining stocks of US air-defence interceptors.Officials have also warned that expanding the campaign to critical infrastructure, including bridges and desalination facilities, could result in significant civilian casualties.Another option would involve deploying US ground troops. Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of occupying strategic territory such as Kharg Island or securing Iran’s highly enriched uranium, but doing so would risk contradicting his previous pledge to avoid sending American troops into prolonged foreign wars.Trump has also criticised the kind of open-ended conflicts that have defined previous US military interventions. A continued cycle of American strikes and Iranian retaliation could instead leave the administration facing the possibility of another prolonged conflict.“I think we just want to win,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting on Friday when asked about ending the war. He added that the US would continue hitting Iran until Tehran eventually decided it could no longer withstand the pressure.