MS Dhoni Launches Eurogrip’s New Adventure Touring Tyre Range in India

Eurogrip Tyres, India’s leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand from TVS Srichakra Ltd., today launched their international adventure touring range – Trailhound STR in India. The product line was launched by Eurogrip’s brand ambassador and cricketing icon M.S.Dhoni.

Designed specifically for medium and large adventure motorcycles, the Trailhound STR is engineered to deliver confidence-inspiring performance across both highways and light off-road terrain. During the launch, Dhoni himself experienced the tyres.

The Trailhound STR, first showcased as part of Eurogrip’s global premium portfolio, is now being introduced to Indian consumers, marking the brand’s expansion in the country’s fast-growing adventure touring segment.

On the occasion of the launch, Mr T.K. Ravi, Chief Operating Officer of TVS Srichakra Ltd. said, “Adventure motorcycling is witnessing strong momentum in India as more riders seek motorcycles and tyres capable of high performance across highways and light off-road trails. Following the successful launch of the Trailhound range in global markets, we are now pleased to make the Trailhound STR available to Indian riders. Going forward, we will continue to bring our international marquee products to India.”

Speaking on the product design, Mr. V. Sivaramakrishnan, Deputy COO & Chief Technology Officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd. said, “In developing the Trailhound STR, our focus was to create a tyre that delivers predictability for on-road handling while retaining the capability needed for occasional off-road exploration. The optimized 90/10 tread pattern improves water evacuation and traction across varied riding conditions, meeting the evolving needs of adventure touring enthusiasts.”

Speaking at the launch, M.S.Dhoni, said, “It is exciting to see Eurogrip expand its premium motorcycle tyre portfolio in India. I am delighted to be part of this launch and enjoyed riding on Eurogrip’s flagship tyre range.”

The new product will be available in a range of sizes;

90/90-21 54V, 110/80 R19 59V, 150/70 R18 70V, 150/70 R17 69V – suited for popular bike models like BMW GS310, Suzuki V Strom 650 XT, BMW F850 GS, Honda Africa Twin, Moto Morini X Cape 650, Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer & Benelli TRK 502x.

The launch event also celebrated the winners of Eurogrip’s Creator Circuit Contest, who were felicitated with awards for their contribution to the riding and creator community.