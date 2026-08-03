GyFTR Showcases Its Expanded End-to-End Corporate Gifting Ecosystem at Gifts World Expo 2026

The company highlights how businesses are moving beyond standalone gifting towards integrated digital and physical gifting solutions for employees, customers, and partners.

GyFTR, India’s leading digital gifting and rewards platform, is showcasing its expanded corporate gifting ecosystem at Gifts World Expo 2026, bringing together its market-leading digital gifting and rewards platform with an integrated physical gifting solution that enables businesses to manage employee rewards, customer engagement, loyalty programmes and gifting fulfilment through a single scalable platform.

Through the expo, GyFTR is presenting its gifting ecosystem, a combination of its digital gift card and rewards platform along with its physical gifting offering capable of delivering more than 1 million gifts annually across 19,000-plus PIN codes in India. Today, GyFTR has 500+ leading brands, reaches 55 million consumers, and enables seamless redemption across 600,000 online and offline touchpoints, making it one of India’s most comprehensive gifting and rewards ecosystems. Through a single platform, enterprises can manage their entire gifting lifecycle from employee rewards and festive gifting to customer engagement, loyalty programmes, partner incentives, and end-to-end fulfilment.

With companies placing greater emphasis on employee experience, customer retention and partner engagement, corporate gifting is moving from a one-off transaction to a strategic business function. Businesses are increasingly looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easy to manage gifting operations with flexibility, personalisation, and fulfilment capabilities across the country.

The company’s presence at Gifts World Expo 2026 comes on the back of rising demand for technology-driven gifting solutions across corporate use cases such as employee recognition, festive gifting, sales incentives, customer loyalty, channel partner gifting and large-scale rewards programmes.

Commenting on the occasion, Arvind Prabhakar, CEO, GyFTR, said:

“The nature of employee incentives and gifting is changing; a one-size-fits-all approach no longer meets the needs of today’s workforce. What we’re showcasing at the expo is exactly that shift: bringing our digital gifting strength together with a physical fulfilment network that spans the country, so organisations can offer real personalisation at scale through a single platform. As gifting becomes a strategic priority rather than an afterthought, we expect to see more corporations move toward integrated programmes like ours.”

Through its expanded gifting ecosystem, GyFTR continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for enterprises looking to build stronger engagement strategies through technology-driven, scalable, and seamless gifting solutions.