Expert system: Are we headed towards a brand-new multiverse God?

The speed at which AI is progressing recommends that a number of our existing viewpoints might end up being outdated far quicker than we can think of.

By: Chander Prakash< period data-ua-type="1" onclick="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)">A genie runs out the bottle. Is it a one-way ticket to dehumanisation, or simply an appendage for the more youthful generation– a tool for instant options and a car for the make-believe satiation of desires and aspirations?The speed at which AI is progressing recommends that a number of our present point of views might end up being outdated far quicker than we can envision.We are on the brink of producing a parallel universe.The metaverse is currently in location and progressing, and it might quickly leave the coasts of the human measurement behind. Its residents will be directed and goaded along by a robust, interactive and available virtual force of amazing measurements.A god– the Multiverse God– giving true blessings in the kind of options at the blink of an eye. A god that uses services, not preachings; that does not rebuke however rather provides alternatives to continue the video game.On a lighter note, are we ready to witness a huge migration of earthly people– in addition to their approaches and gods rooted in human belief systems– relinquishing their tanks of spirituality to the world of the Multiverse God and its prophets?A world in which the limits of morality, imagination, query, rights and obligations are all gave up to an unidentified, virtual and abstract identity.One world: the metaverse.

One approach and one human-machine kind: the metamind.One God: the God of the Metaverse, the ruler of all ideas and fates.“Hark, now hear the angels sing”– we might will declare the arrival of the “Multiverse Baba”.A troubling and possibly hazardous idea, yet one moving faster than lightning and recording the creativity of the young– those who like to flirt with the unidentified, immersed in the unexpected acquisition of obtained concepts, identities and viewpoints.Eureka minutes might quickly be led by our AI “Pied Piper”.< period data-ua-type ="1" onclick ="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)"> (Writer is a bibliophile and client of a popular book shop)