Aamir Khan clarifies 3 Idiots wasn’t motivated by Sonam Wangchuk: “That is a mistaken belief”

Star Aamir Khan has actually dealt with the enduring belief that his 3 Idiots character, Phunsukh Wangdu, was motivated by Ladakhi engineer and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk. Speaking throughout a question-and-answer session at London’s British Film Institute on July 16, Aamir stated the claim was inaccurate and worried that neither he nor the movie’s authors learnt about Wangchuk throughout the making of the movie.

Aamir Khan clarifies 3 Idiots wasn’t influenced by Sonam Wangchuk:”That is a mistaken belief”

Calling it a mistaken belief, Aamir stated the group behind 3 Idiots had no understanding of Wangchuk at the time.

Reacting to the claim, Aamir stated: “No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots. I saw a video of Chatur just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat (Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi), who are the two writers, we didn’t know about Mr Sonam.”

< p dir="ltr"lang ="en"> Today at @BFI I asked Mr Amir Khan about @Wangchuk66 and his quick. Here is his action: @abhijeet_dipke @CJP_2029 @Cockroachisback @SauravDassss pic.twitter.com/jkeKFssrDX

— nabanita sircar (@sircarnabanita) July 16, 2026

The star, nevertheless, fasted to acknowledge Wangchuk’s work and stated it was worthy of gratitude no matter any viewed connection with the movie: “However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be based on a character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does. I wanted to share this from a factual point of view.”

Aamir voices issue over Sonam Wangchuk’s health

Throughout the interaction, Aamir was likewise inquired about Sonam Wangchuk’s continuous indefinite cravings strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Revealing issue for the activist’s wellness, the star stated: “All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast.”

Aamir’s remarks come at a time when Sonam Wangchuk has actually been on an indefinite cravings strike, looking for statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. Reports suggest that the activist has actually lost considerable weight throughout the demonstration, drawing attention from politicians and members of the general public.

Check out: 3 Idiots star Omi Vaidya appeals for Sonam Wangchuk in the middle of appetite strike: “I do not desire Phunsukh Wangdu to pass away”

More Pages: 3 Idiots Box Office Collection, 3 Idiots Movie Review

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.