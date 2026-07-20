Supreme Court permits Mahaprabhu Jagannath release after Rath Yatra, problems notifications on Odisha HC restriction

The Supreme Court has actually declined to enable the instant release of the animated movie Mahaprabhu Jagannath throughout the continuous Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. The court allowed the filmmakers to launch the film on or after July 28, when the yearly celebration concludes.

Supreme Court enables Mahaprabhu Jagannath release after Rath Yatra, concerns notifications on Odisha HC restriction

The peak court likewise released notifications to the Centre, the Odisha federal government, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and other participants while hearing an appeal challenging the Orissa High Court’s interim order that remained the movie’s release.

High Court had actually remained the movie’s release

The Orissa High Court had previously remained the across the country release of Mahaprabhu Jagannathobserving that the movie did not strictly abide by the spiritual text of the Skanda PuranaThe interim order came simply a day before the movie’s arranged theatrical release.

Challenging the choice, the makers moved the Supreme Court looking for immediate relief.

Makers point out monetary losses, CBFC accreditation

Standing for the filmmakers, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat prompted the Supreme Court to hear the matter on an immediate basis. He sent that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated movie mainly focused on kids and is based upon the life and tradition of Lord Jagannath.

Kamat argued that the High Court remained the release entirely on the ground that the movie was not made in stringent accordance with the Skanda PuranaHe likewise notified the court that the CBFC had actually currently approved the movie a U certificate under Section 5 of the Cinematograph Act, clearing it for release in Hindi, Odia and Telugu.

The senior supporter even more explained that the High Court’s order was published just at 9 pm on the eve of the set up release, leaving the manufacturers with really little time to look for legal treatments.

According to the submissions, the makers have actually invested crores of rupees in the task and had actually prepared screenings in more than 300 theatres throughout the nation. Kamat likewise argued that the general public Interest Litigation resulting in the stay was heard soon before the release date, explaining the High Court’s order as a rushed choice.

While decreasing to allow the movie’s release throughout the Rath Yatra, the Supreme Court released notifications to the Centre, the Odisha federal government, the CBFC, the temple administration and other worried celebrations on the appeal versus the High Court’s interim order.

With the most recent instructions, Mahaprabhu Jagannath can now be launched in theatres on or after July 28, based on any more orders in the event.

Check Out: Mahaprabhu Jagannath makers move Supreme Court after Orissa HC stops movie release

More Pages: Mahaprabhu Jagannath Box Office Collection

Tags: Animated, Animation, Bollywood, Bollywood Features, Features, Film release, Halts, High Court, Jagannath, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Makers, Orissa, Orissa HC, Supreme Court

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