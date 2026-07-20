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Home Books Anbe Diana ticket office day 1: Here’s just how much Pari Elavazhagan’s...

Anbe Diana ticket office day 1: Here’s just how much Pari Elavazhagan’s romantic drama made

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18 Jul 2026, 8:07 am

Pari Elavazhagan’s sophomore movie Anbe Dianacomposed, directed and starring himself ahead function, has actually opened to Rs 30 lakhs at package workplace in India(nett). The movie’s gross collection stands at Rs 34 lakhs. This is an appealing number for the movie made on a modest spending plan like his very first movie Jamaand is anticipated to increase over the weekend.

The movie stars Pari Elavazhagan as a happy-go-lucky child who enters a romantic relationship with an Anglo-Indian female (Ramya Ranganathan). Pari and Ramya’s characters are captured in between 2 households whose seniors require them to embrace practises from their faith. His mom desires Ramya to handle Hindu practises, whereas her dad desires him to pick Christian routines for the marital relationship.

Upon release on Friday, the movie was consulted with blended and favorable evaluations from critics and audiences who applauded the movie script and the appealing nature of the movie.

An excerpt from our CE evaluation of the movie checked out, “The film is a simple, straightforward love story that never takes itself too seriously. Even so, it flirts with a rather uncommon rom-com idea: not knowing how to process acceptance/love, and the accompanying anxiety at the prospect of leaving your comfort zone, no matter how hard it is to put up with. It is a remarkably commonplace feeling that films seldom explore.”

Anbe DianaStars Parithabangal-popularity Gopi, Roja Selvamani, and Chetan in popular functions.

On the technical front, the movie has cinematographer Shelley Calist, author Bharath Sankar, editor Partha MA, and art director Mahendran. It is produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios in association with Sathya Karikalan of Neo Castle Creations.

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