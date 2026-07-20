Anbe Diana ticket office day 1: Here’s just how much Pari Elavazhagan’s romantic drama made

Upgraded on : 18 Jul 2026, 8:07 am

Pari Elavazhagan’s sophomore movie Anbe Dianacomposed, directed and starring himself ahead function, has actually opened to Rs 30 lakhs at package workplace in India(nett). The movie’s gross collection stands at Rs 34 lakhs. This is an appealing number for the movie made on a modest spending plan like his very first movie Jamaand is anticipated to increase over the weekend.

The movie stars Pari Elavazhagan as a happy-go-lucky child who enters a romantic relationship with an Anglo-Indian female (Ramya Ranganathan). Pari and Ramya’s characters are captured in between 2 households whose seniors require them to embrace practises from their faith. His mom desires Ramya to handle Hindu practises, whereas her dad desires him to pick Christian routines for the marital relationship.

Upon release on Friday, the movie was consulted with blended and favorable evaluations from critics and audiences who applauded the movie script and the appealing nature of the movie.