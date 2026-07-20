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Home Books Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju movie Bethlehem Kudumba Unit gets release date

Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju movie Bethlehem Kudumba Unit gets release date

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18 Jul 2026, 8:10 am

Continuing with their prepare for the Onam release, the makers of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit have actually revealed August 21 as the movie’s release date. The statement was made with a brand-new poster including the 2 leads, Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju. The movie will be locking horns with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Gameboth of which are validated to strike screens a day ahead on August 20. With 3 A-lister movies launching around the very same time, the phase is set for a mouthwatering clash at the Kerala ticket office.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit originates from director Girish advertisement and his co-writer Kiran Josey, who last teamed up on Premalu. It likewise marks their reunion with their Premalu manufacturers Bhavana Studios, headed by Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Pothan. Cinematographer Ajmal Sabu, music director Vishnu Vijay and editor Akash Joseph Varghese, all of whom belonged to Premalu, likewise return.

Billed as a light-hearted rom-com, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit checks out the romantic relationship in between a guy and a female with a considerable age space in between them. This marks Nivin and Mamitha’s very first getaway together. Others in the cast consist of Vinay Forrt, Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Srindaa, Parvathy Ayyappadas, and Meenakshi Raveendran.

Mamitha Baiju likewise has the Tamil movie Vishwanath and Sonsin which she is paired opposite Suriya, slated for release on August 14. Her other upcoming Tamil tasks consist of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Irandu Vaanam with the Ratchasan duo of director Ram Kumar and star Vishnu Vishaal, and her Man co-star Pradeep Ranganathan’s maiden production, likewise starring Ashwath Marimuthu and Swasika. In Malayalam, she is dealing with a rom-com along with Sangeeth Prathap.

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming slate consists of Vijayam with Alphonse Puthren, Dear Studentsthe Tamil movies Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, Benzand a number of jobs with Panorama Studios.

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