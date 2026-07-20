Ken Karunaas to sign up with hands with Gatta Kusthi director Chella Ayyavu for his next?

Ken Karunaas and Gatta Kusthi director Chella Ayyavu

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-07-18T09:31:15.652Z" title ="2026-07-18 09:31"> 18 Jul 2026, 9:31 am

2 hit filmmakers are quickly anticipated to sign up with hands. Director Chella Ayyavu, who is presently indulging in the success of his most current movie Gatta Kusthi 2 with Vishnuu Vishal, is quickly anticipated to sign up with hands with actor-turned-filmmaker Ken Karunaas for his next. According to reports, the duo will quickly be working together for a funny performer for their maiden movie together.

Ken Karunaas, understood for his functions in hit movies like Asuran and Vaathijust recently made his directorial launching with YouthA funny performer, the movie starred himself ahead function together with Anishma Anilkumar, Meenakshi Dinesh, and Priyanshi Yadav as the woman leads. The movie was a commercially effective endeavor at package workplace and was gotten well by audiences and critics. Including Suraj Venjaramoodu and Devadarshini, Youth made over Rs 70 crore. The movie’s tunes, made up by GV Prakash, was likewise a significant hit on social networks and other platforms. Now, the star is presently dealing with a critical function in Vetri Maaran’s Rajan Vagaiyaraa spin-off from Vada Chennai. Photos from the shoot was just recently shared extensively. Following that movie, it is stated that his movie with Chella Ayyavu will start.