A year after Saiyaara became among the most significant ticket office successes, Yash Raj Films marked the movie’s very first anniversary with an unique event at London’s Wembley Stadium. Lead stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda went to the renowned location to reveal an unique Collector’s Edition Vinyl LP, celebrating the movie’s music and its long-lasting appeal amongst audiences.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda commemorate Saiyaara very first anniversary at Wembley Stadium; reveal unique Collectors Edition Vinyl LP

The location holds unique significance in Saiyaaraas it acts as the background for among the movie’s most unforgettable minutes, where Ahaan Panday’s character Krish Kapoor acknowledges Vaani Batra through her eyes on the arena’s huge screen. The movie’s climactic reunion in between Krish and Vaani likewise occurs at Wembley, making it a fitting place for the anniversary event.

The recently released Collector’s Edition is a two-disc vinyl set including the total musical experience of SaiyaaraThe very first LP consists of all 9 tunes from the movie’s soundtrack, while the 2nd disc makes up 25 tracks, consisting of 16 initial background rating structures and 9 remarkable discussions from the movie.

Beyond the music, the Collector’s Pack likewise consists of a specifically curated Saiyaara journal including notes from YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, director Mohit Suri, stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, in addition to contributions from authors, lyricists and members of the movie’s music group. The plan likewise includes an unique ink pen influenced by Vaani’s note pad from the movie and 2 character-themed bookmarks including Krish and Vaani.

Discussing the launch, director Mohit Suri stated, “Music is the soul of any love story – be it in life or in films. With Saiyaara, I felt that even more. The depth in Krish and Vaani’s relationship, the everlasting feeling, the innocence, and the magic wouldn’t be the same without the songs. I am truly grateful and overwhelmed for the love people have shown the film because of its music. Vaani said (in the film), ‘The mind forgets but the heart doesn’t, and great music stays in the heart…. forever!’ And it’s amazing that the music has stayed with you long after the film. The feeling is surreal, because the core of Saiyaara was always the fact that a song has the power to take you back to a moment, bring back a memory… bring back love! That’s why this LP isn’t just a collection of tracks. It’s a chance for people to experience the film all over again—one emotion, one melody, and one memory at a time. We thought very carefully about every single aspect of this record to bring your Saiyaara experience back to life! I really hope you love it.”

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Even More, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani included, “Saiyaara was a deeply personal film for us because it marked our return to romance, a genre that has always defined YRF and inspired some of our most sweeping love stories. We wanted to deliver not just a film but also a music album that is timeless in this genre and I have to thank Mohit Suri for delivering this in spades. As we celebrate Saiyaara‘s first anniversary, we are delighted to mark the occasion with the launch of an exclusive Collector’s Edition Vinyl LP, giving fans and music lovers the ultimate Saiyaara listening experience through its music, it’s sounds and its dialogues. We wanted to create something that they could own, revisit and treasure for years to come, a definitive keepsake that preserves the complete emotional journey of Saiyaara.”

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara emerged as a major commercial success, grossing over Rs. 580 crores worldwide. The film also established Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as one of the industry’s most talked-about on-screen pairs. The Saiyaara Collector’s Edition Vinyl LP will be made available to fans worldwide.

Also Read: 1 year of Saiyaara EXCLUSIVE: “That Friday changed everything for me, I took 2-3 months to digest the success,” says Shaan R Grover; also reveals how Ahaan Panday calmed his nerves before shoot: “He advised me to forget it’s a YRF film”

More Pages: Saiyaara Box Office Collection , Saiyaara Movie Review

Tags : Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Anniversary, Bollywood, Collectors Edition Vinyl, Features, Krish Vaani, London, Mohit Suri, One Year, Saiyaara, Social Media, Wembley Stadium, Yash Raj Films, YRF

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