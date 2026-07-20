The makers of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress have revealed the main trailer of the upcoming social drama, using a look into a story centred around the concern of pesticide farming and its influence on society. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in the lead, the movie intends to accentuate a topic that impacts millions while weaving it into a remarkable story of reality, justice and strength.

The India Story trailer out! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade handle pesticide farming crisis in compelling social drama

The trailer mean a mentally charged story that follows characters captured in the middle of a bigger crisis, while raising concerns about the long-lasting results of pesticide farming. With its mix of courtroom drama, social commentary and psychological dispute, the movie looks for to highlight a concern that frequently stays ignored.

Discussing the movie, director Chettan DK stated, “The India Story is more than just a film—it’s a conversation we need to have. Through this story, we wanted to shine a light on an issue that silently impacts every household. The trailer offers a glimpse into a powerful journey of truth, courage, and resilience, and we hope it inspires audiences to question, reflect, and engage with the reality around them.”

Sharing her experience of dealing with the task, Kajal Aggarwal stated, “Being part of The India Story has been an incredibly meaningful experience. My character stands up for truth despite overwhelming odds, and that spirit is what makes this film so special. I hope the trailer connects with audiences and leaves them eager to witness this powerful story on the big screen.”

Shreyas Talpade likewise discussed the movie and its psychological core, including, “The trailer captures the emotional core of The India Story. It’s a story of an ordinary man’s fight against an extraordinary challenge, driven by hope and determination. I believe audiences will relate to its emotions and message, and I’m excited for everyone to experience the film in theatres on July 24.”

The job is backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate and Prem Joshi. The technical team consists of cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music author Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Provided by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & & Studios, The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is directed by Chettan DK and composed and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The movie is arranged for an around the world theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will launch in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

With its socially pertinent property and multilingual release, the movie intends to trigger discussions around a pushing farming and public health concern when it shows up in movie theaters on July 24.

Check out: First tune from The India Story including Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu ‘Tu Chal’ out now

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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