The makers of Jeevan Bheema Yojana have actually revealed the release date of the upcoming dark funny criminal offense thriller. Headlined by Arshad Warsi, the movie is slated to get here in movie theaters worldwide next month. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the job marks the very first time in Warsi’s profession that he will be seen in a double function.

Arshad Warsi starrer Jeevan Bheema Yojana to launch on August 28

The movie focuses on Arshad Warsi’s double characters, Jeevan and Bheema– a debt-ridden commoner and his harmful lookalike– whose lives converge in unforeseen scenarios, causing a series of disorderly occasions. Sanjeeda Shaikh plays Yojana, a resourceful other half who develops an enthusiastic scams, while Vijay Raaz essays the function of Vinayak, a mystical guy with tricks that slowly unfold.

Sharing information about the movie, director Abhishek Dogra stated, “Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a film about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision — and then spending the rest of the film paying for it. The genre is dark comedy, but the heart of it is very human. Greed, desperation, love, and the terrible momentum of a lie you can’t stop telling. Arshad brings both men to life with a precision that constantly surprised us on set.”

Raman Raheja, Director of StarBeam Ventures Ltd and co-producer, likewise discussed the job, stating, “This is the first of the multiple releases lined up by StarBeam Ventures Ltd in the next 6-12 months and what better way to start than having the ever-loved Arshad Warsi featuring in a double role for the first time in his career. Audiences will love it.”

The statement includes another job to Arshad Warsi’s upcoming slate, with the star checking out a dual-character story for the very first time. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, Jeevan Bheema Yojana combines components of criminal activity, dark humour and household drama, with the story centring on how one choice activates a significantly complex chain of occasions.

Provided and produced by StarBeam Ventures Ltd (previously Blue God Entertainment Ltd), Jeevan Bheema Yojana Includes Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure in essential functions.

With its ensemble cast and a facility developed around incorrect identity and deceptiveness, Jeevan Bheema Yojana is set to launch in movie theaters worldwide on August 28, 2026.

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More Pages: Jeevan Bheema Yojana Box Office Collection

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