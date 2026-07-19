Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 found in the wild running HyperOS 4

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 is coming; we understand that much for sure. It might show up earlier rather than later on, with numerous reports hypothesizing an August 2026 release timeframe. The gadget is currently accredited in China relatively before any of the Xiaomi 18 household of gadgets, which is a great indication for a possible early release. Unlike the Xiaomi 18 household, the Mix Fold 5 does not require to wait for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gen 6 chipset, because quite much every source out there concurs that it will run on the business’s internal Xring O3 SoC, the much enhanced follower to the O1 from last year.

< img alt ="Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 in the wild" width ="326" height ="347" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/xiaomi-mix-fold-5-live-photos-leak/gal/-326/gsmarena_002.jpg"> < img alt ="Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 in the wild"width ="326"height ="539"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/xiaomi-mix-fold-5-live-photos-leak/gal/-326/gsmarena_003.jpg">



Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 in the wild

Sustaining expect an early release even further, a number of live shots have actually dripped of a collapsible gadget that is probably the Mix Fold 5. The pictures do not reveal much, however the gadget appears to be reporting as”lhasa”– the currently widely known codename of the Mix Fold 5. We can plainly see that the phone in concern is running an OS variation that starts with 4.0 and is based on Android 17. This checks out with Xiaomi’s enduring practice of bundling a significant HyperOS release with a significant Android variation upgrade. Plus, the visuals that can be seen appear quite similar to the present HyperOS styling, with simply a couple of modifications relatively tailored towards the glass-infused style language that Android 17 presents throughout the wider environment.

When it comes to other supposed specifications, present sources hypothesize that the Mix Fold 5 will have a 7.5- to 7.6-inch versatile display screen with “seamless-crease” innovation. Beyond the internal chipset, we likewise anticipate a 200MP primary cam, complete water resistance, a side-mounted finger print reader and a 6,000 mAh battery with cordless charging.

There is currently a rate point drifting around as well, and it is someplace in the CNY 10,000 ballpark, which is approximately $1,400. Which’s simply on the domestic market.

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