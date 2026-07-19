Google Pixel 11a specifications leakage

A relatively respectable leakster has actually dropped some supposed specifications for Google’s brand-new “a-series” gadget, and if real, it may simply be the very best one to come out in years. There is at least one huge surprise in there that we honestly didn’t anticipate– the chipset.

When Google dropped the Pixel 10a in March 2026, among the most significant grievances most potential purchasers had was the chipset. Google chose to stick to in 2015’s Tensor G4 chipset, which is simply among the elements that made the 10a a bit too comparable to the Pixel 9a. Well, if these brand-new reports hold true, the Pixel 11a may really come loading the current and biggest Tensor G6 chipset. Thanks to some Pixel 11 leakages, we currently understand a bit about stated chip, and it looks quite remarkable. Much so, in reality, that it may turn out to be the very first main 2nm chip to strike the market. On the primary Pixel 11 household, that is, which is being revealed on August 12. The Pixel 11a is still many months away by all accounts. We can most likely anticipate a long time in March 2027.

Anyhow, Mystic Leaks likewise shares a couple of other recommended Pixel 11a specifications. The gadget obviously has the “Formosan” internal codename. It is anticipated to load a 6.30 inch, 1080p display screen with a peak max brightness of 2,250 nits and a peak of 3,350, plus main HDR assistance, to accompany that. The Pixel 11a will most likely stay with 8GB of RAM as a base, and the phone’s supposed “minimum battery capacity” is 4,870 mAh. That phrasing is possibly complicated, however for what it’s worth, many batteries do undoubtedly have actually a minimum ranked capability amongst their other specifications, however that number is hardly ever the one that gets promoted to users. Likely, the Pixel 11a will either stick to the very same 5,100 mAh common capability cell as the Pixel 10a or, at worst, downgrade the ranking to, state, 5,000 mAh. A minimum of that’s our finest guess.

As we pointed out, the Pixel 11a may simply be rocking the Tensor G6 chipset, however most likely, it will be a somewhat reduced variation of it. Most likely a lower bin. While that will eliminate some from its raw efficiency, its other elements, like the recommended brand-new MediaTek M90 modem, will still exist. Reports likewise declare that the Pixel 11a will utilize the exact same Titan M3 security chip as the remainder of the Pixel 11 household.

Another leakster has actually recommended a brand-new front video camera for the Pixel 11a. Sadly, we do not have any information on it yet, other than a supposed codename – “dokkaebi.” The recommended color alternatives for the Pixel 11a consist of black, green, purple and silver.

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Google Pixel 10a 5G

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Google Pixel 9a

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