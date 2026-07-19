Google is currently teasing the Pixel 11 series, which will be revealed on August 12. These might be the very first phones to include a chipset from TSMC’s 2nm fab and are anticipated to switch the Samsung modem for a MediaTek one. We’ve even seen dripped rates for the United States market.

Reports recommend that the brand-new Pro and Pro XL will alter their base setup to 12/256GB, losing 4GB of RAM. 16GB of RAM will be offered just on the 512GB versions.

That was among the very best functions on the Google Pixel 10 Pro– 16GB of RAM is uncommon on a United States flagship. You will not get it from Samsung (unless you discover a 16GB/1TB S26 Ultra) and you will not get it from Apple either.

The vanilla Google Pixel 10 has 12GB of RAM, although it’s not a”Pro “phone. It has the very same Tensor G5 chips (3nm TSMC)and the exact same size screen, 6.3”, as the 10 Pro. This is a lower-resolution( 1080p +vs. 1280p +), non-LTPO panel. The vanilla phone likewise has less capable video cameras than the Pro. For an extensive contrast, have a look at our Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 10 Pro post.

You can likewise get a main Pixelsnap case– this one fits on both phones. It’s made from soft silicone and keeps assistance for magnetic devices. 42 % of the case is made from recycled products.

There’s likewise the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. It’s the precise very same hardware as the 10 Pro other than for the screen (the XL has a bigger 6.8″LTPO panel )and the battery (5,200 mAh vs. 4,870 mAh). These 2 even out and the 2 phones scored basically the exact same Active Use Score in our screening– 12:29 h for the Pro XL and 12:06 h for the Pro.

< img src="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/google-pixel-10-pro-xl-.jpg"alt="Google Pixel 10 Pro XL"width="75" height="100">

The Motorola Razr 2026 is a bit more affordable than it was recently. The phone provides a 3.6 “cover and a 6.9″inner screen (the latter is LTPO). It’s powered by the Dimensity 7450X and a 4,800 mAh Si/C battery with 30W wired and 15W cordless charging. There is a double 50MP video camera on the back( 1/1.95 “sensing unit for the primary, 122 ° lens for the ultra-wide)and a single 32MP selfie inside. You can utilize the primary cam for selfies when the phone is closed, naturally.

The Razr + design has the very same little discount rate as recently, so let’s take a look at the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 rather. The discount rate here is quite little as well and this design requires it the a lot of. The Ultra upgrades to a 4″ cover screen and a quicker 7″ 165Hz inner screen (both are LTPO). And it has a flagship chipset, though it’s from in 2015– the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with faster 68W wired and 30W cordless charging. The electronic camera setup consists of a bigger 50MP sensing unit for the primary (1/1.56″) and a 50MP selfie module inside.

With OnePlus giving up the North American market, there are now extremely couple of options to Apple, Samsung, Google and Motorola. The Nothing Phone(4a) Pro is one such option– the phone has a distinct design with the Glyph Matrix (dot matrix screen) on its back. It has a 6.83″ 144Hz OLED display screen, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 5,080 mAh battery with 50W wired-only charging. The video camera is intriguing– the 50MP (1/1.56″) primary is signed up with by a 50MP 3.5 x/80mm periscope and an 8MP ultra-wide.

While Motorola is not an alt brand name, the Motorola Edge( 2026)is intriguing in its own right– it has a 6.3 “display screen like the Pixel 10 (and the costlier Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17). The phone is ranked IP69 and has a 7.2 mm thick plastic frame with a fast-charging 5,000 mAh battery inside (68W wired, 15W wireless). This one has a telephoto video camera too, a 10MP 3x/73mm module to choose the 50MP primary (1/1.56”) and the 50MP ultra-wide. The selfie electronic camera likewise has a 50MP sensing unit. This phone is powered by the Dimensity 7450.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/motorola-edge-2026.jpg" alt ="Motorola Edge (2026)" width ="75" height ="100">

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