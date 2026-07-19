Apple Music and Apple One memberships get more costly

Apple has actually increased the rates of Apple Music and Apple One memberships in the United States and other nations.

In the United States, the specific Apple Music strategy is up from $10.99 to $11.99, while the trainee and household strategies now cost $6.99 (up from $5.99) and $19.99 (up from $16.99), respectively.

< img width ="1200" height ="674" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/apple-music-apple-one-subscription-price-hike/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Apple Music and Apple One subscriptions get more expensive">

The rate of the specific Apple One strategy stays the same at $19.95. The household and premier strategies got more expensive by$2, as they are now priced at $27.95 and $39.95, respectively.

Discussing the cost walking, Apple stated,”As an outcome of increasing licensing expenses, Apple Music is increasing its membership rate starting today.

Via