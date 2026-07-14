19659001 < iframe src = width = 19459006 height = frameborder = permit = allowfullscreen > 6 Held In Hamid Murder Case; CCTV Footage Reveals Chilling Shooting In Balasore #hamid #murdermystery #case #cctv #footage #revels #chilling #balasore #otv #otvenglish #otvnews #otvnewsenglish ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trustworthy info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659005 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! 19659006 Check out Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 View Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ 19659007 #OTVNews #OdishaTV
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