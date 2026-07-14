Gadkari, Adityanath evaluation roadway tasks in UP, stress faster execution and security

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s roadway facilities is set for another significant growth with the Centre and the state federal government consenting to fast-track a series of tactical nationwide highways and connection tasks that will enhance links from Ayodhya to Jewar, Sonauli to Prayagraj and western Uttar Pradesh to the eastern area, while likewise improving spiritual tourist and commercial development. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Defence minister Rajnath Singh, transport minister Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Yogi Adityanath jointly inaugurate Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, in Unnao on Monday. (ANI Photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/13/400x225/Defence-minister-Rajnath-Singh--transport-minister_1783961778875.jpg"alt ="Defence minister Rajnath Singh, transport minister Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Yogi Adityanath jointly inaugurate Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, in Unnao on Monday. (ANI Photo)"title ="Defence minister Rajnath Singh, transport minister Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Yogi Adityanath jointly inaugurate Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, in Unnao on Monday. (ANI Photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Defence minister Rajnath Singh, transportation minister Nitin Gadkari and primary minister Yogi Adityanath collectively inaugurate Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, in Unnao on Monday.(ANI Photo)

Gadkari stated establishing first-rate roadway connection in UP was amongst the Centre’s leading concerns, while primary minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the state’s broadening highway network would speed up financial investment, market, tourist and work.

“Developing first-rate roadway connection in UP is our top priority. The state has actually become a significant engine of the nation’s financial development,” Gadkari stated, directing authorities to speed up land acquisition, forest clearances, energy moving and other statutory approvals to make sure prompt conclusion of jobs.

“Equal attention must be paid to decreasing mishaps in addition to roadway building. Every nationwide highway job need to include safe style, clinical enhancement of black areas, contemporary signs and rigorous adherence to roadway security requirements,” he stressed.

The remarks came throughout an evaluation conference of significant nationwide highway and roadway facilities jobs in the state. It was gone to by senior authorities of the ministry of roadway transportation and highways (MoRTH), the NHAI and the UP federal government, according to a main declaration.

Because 2014, 10,204 km of National Highway jobs have actually been granted, while 9,329 km have actually currently been finished. In between April 2025 and May 2026 alone, 606 km of brand-new jobs were approved and 1,010 km finished.

The Centre has actually invested almost 1.94 lakh crore in National Highway jobs throughout UP, consisting of 23,445 crore throughout 2025-26.

“The favorable effect of Centre-state coordination is plainly noticeable on the ground,” Gadkari stated.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath stated modern-day roadway facilities forms the foundation of an established Uttar Pradesh and will end up being the most significant driver for financial investment, production, farming, tourist and work.

“Better connection is not simply about roadways. It develops brand-new chances for markets, trade, logistics and local advancement, assisting UP relocation towards ending up being a one-trillion-dollar economy,” he included.

The conference evaluated a number of continuous and suggested tasks, consisting of the Mathura-Bareilly-Sitarganj four-lane highway, Agra-Aligarh four-lane job, Agra-Gwalior-Jhansi-Nagpur Economic Corridor, Kanpur Ring Road, the six-lane connection job to Noida International Airport at Jewar, Moradabad-Kashipur highway, Ayodhya Ring Road, Ram Van Gaman Marg, Ram Janaki Marg and the proposed 742-km Shamli-Gorakhpur access-controlled passage.

Unique focus was laid on roadway jobs connected to spiritual and cultural tourist. Authorities notified the conference that work is advancing on the Ram Van Gaman Marg, Ram Janaki Marg and 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, which will offer smooth connection to Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Janakpur in Nepal.

When finished, the Ayodhya Ring Road will enhance access to the Ram Temple, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and other significant expedition locations while reducing traffic jam in the temple town.

The CM stated these tasks would reinforce India’s cultural heritage while developing brand-new chances for tourist and regional economies.

Authorities likewise evaluated the Sonauli-Gorakhpur four-lane task, the Ghazipur-Ballia-Bihar border highway, the Prayagraj Southern Ring Road and the Prayagraj-Jaunpur-Azamgarh-Doharighat passage.

These jobs are anticipated to enhance connection with the Nepal border, the Buddhist tourist circuit, eastern UP and Bihar while assisting in trade and freight motion.

The UP federal government advised the Centre to support the proposed North-South Corridor, explaining it as a transformative task for well balanced local advancement.

DPRs are likewise being gotten ready for the Ayodhya-Gonda and Rewa-Ranchi four-lane highways, while a proposed 742-km access-controlled Shamli-Gorakhpur passage was examined.

The conference likewise examined jobs under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), ropeway propositions for Vrindavan and Prayagraj, growth of National Highways, updating two-lane roadways to 4 lanes, enhancing connection from Lucknow to districts doing not have four-lane gain access to and establishing four-lane National Highways linking 33 district head office.

Ring roadways proposed for Moradabad, Aligarh, Devipatan, Jhansi, Mirzapur and Saharanpur, together with bypasses in Farrukhabad, Shravasti and Maharajganj, were likewise gone over.

Authorities notified that 10 National Highway tasks covering about 267 km are presently under tendering, while deal with 3 more jobs is anticipated to start soon.