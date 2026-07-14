DA case: Ex-ARTO detained after stopping working to describe 1.62 cr money, gold and silver biscuits

LUCKNOW The UP Vigilance Establishment on Monday officially jailed previous assistant local transportation officer (ARTO) Lalit Kumar in connection with an out of proportion possessions (DA) case, declaring that he stopped working to sufficiently describe the source of money, gold and other prized possessions recuperated throughout searches at his Lucknow home previously this month. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Investigators also recovered documents relating to 15 movable and immovable properties allegedly linked to him, including residential and agricultural properties, along with records of investments in bank accounts, post office deposits, mutual funds and fixed deposits. (Pic for representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/13/400x225/Investigators-also-recovered-documents-relating-to_1783963519658.png"alt ="Investigators also recovered documents relating to 15 movable and immovable properties allegedly linked to him, including residential and agricultural properties, along with records of investments in bank accounts, post office deposits, mutual funds and fixed deposits. (Pic for representation)"title ="Investigators also recovered documents relating to 15 movable and immovable properties allegedly linked to him, including residential and agricultural properties, along with records of investments in bank accounts, post office deposits, mutual funds and fixed deposits. (Pic for representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Private investigators likewise recuperated files associating with 15 movable and unmovable homes supposedly connected to him, consisting of domestic and farming homes, in addition to records of financial investments in savings account, post workplace deposits, shared funds and repaired deposits.(Pic for representation)

Kumar, who was published as assistant divisional transportation officer in Agra before retiring in May 2025, was questioned by private investigators on Monday in connection with the continuous probe into properties presumably out of proportion to his recognized income sources, mentioned a main release.

Authorities stated Kumar was asked to describe the source of 1.62 crore money, gold and silver biscuits, jewellery and other prized possessions recuperated throughout searches carried out at his house in Chandralok Colony, Aliganj, on July 7 and 8. He was likewise asked to provide files supporting the acquisition of the properties.

“During questioning, the implicated officer neither offered satisfying responses nor produced files concerning the source of the money and rare-earth elements recuperated from his house,” the Vigilance Establishment specified in the release, including that he likewise stopped working to comply with the examination. He was consequently detained and produced before the proficient court.

The arrest follows searches performed by a Vigilance group after acquiring the required legal approvals throughout examination into FIR no. 10 of 2024, signed up under Sections 13( 1 )(b) and 13( 2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as modified in 2018). The FIR was at first signed up at the Anti-Corruption police headquarters in Kanpur.

Throughout the searches, authorities recuperated 1.62 crore in money supposedly hid at various areas inside your house, around 13 kg of gold in the kind of biscuits, bars and jewellery and almost 9 kg of silver, consisting of bars, biscuits and accessories. Caution authorities had actually previously approximated the worth of the recuperated gold and silver at almost 20 crore.

Private investigators likewise recuperated files connecting to 15 movable and unmovable residential or commercial properties presumably connected to Kumar, consisting of domestic and farming residential or commercial properties, in addition to records of financial investments in checking account, post workplace deposits, shared funds and repaired deposits. Files associating with 2 cars and trucks and a certified revolver were likewise recuperated throughout the searches.

The DA case was at first penetrated by the Anti-Corruption Organisation when Kumar was functioning as a local inspector (technical). After he was promoted to the gazetted post of assistant local transportation officer throughout the query, the examination was moved to the UP Vigilance Establishment in accordance with federal government orders.