Star Ranveer Singh is apparently set to start recording his approaching zombie thriller Pralay next month before taking a break from work to hang out with his household. According to a report by Variety India, the star will shoot the movie’s very first schedule till around Diwali and after that go on paternity leave following the birth of his 2nd kid with other half Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh to start shooting Pralay next month; to take paternity leave after 2nd kid’s birth: Report

The report mentions that production will briefly stop briefly after the very first schedule and resume just in 2027, permitting Ranveer to concentrate on his growing household.

Schedule to cover before Diwali

Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay is anticipated to go on floorings next month. The movie’s very first schedule will continue through the joyful season before the production takes an organized break.

According to Variety India, Ranveer has actually chosen to take paternity leave after inviting his 2nd kid with Deepika Padukone. As an outcome, shooting will stay on hold before resuming next year.

The movie script for Pralay has actually been co-written by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor, who is best understood for the web series Lootere. While plot information have actually mostly been kept under covers, the task is being referred to as a zombie thriller, marking a reasonably undiscovered category in mainstream Hindi movie theater.

Ranveer follows up Dhurandhar with a brand-new category

Pralay is anticipated to be Ranveer Singh’s next significant big-screen trip after the industrial success of DhurandharLaunched on December 5, 2025, the action performer carried out highly at package workplace and turned into one of the star’s most significant hits over the last few years.

Its follow up, Dhurandhar: The Revengeshown up in movie theaters on March 19, 2026, even more reinforcing the franchise’s appeal amongst audiences.

It deserves pointing out that neither the star nor the makers have actually formally verified the production timeline.

Check Out: Ranveer Singh sets Anshula Kapoor’s wedding event reception ablaze with Dhurandhar relocations; recreates Gunday struck with Arjun Kapoor

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